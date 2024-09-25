Datadobi to Present StorageMAP Unstructured Data Management Platform at Dell UDS Global Partner Summit EMEA

Datadobi CEO, Ian Leysen, has also been selected to present to an intimate, invitation-only group of 20 C-Level executives from the top Dell UDS Partners in EMEA on 2 October. Leysen will lead a roundtable discussion "Driving Business in Unstructured Data Management." Post this

When: 1-3 October 2024

Where: Hotel Meliá Castilla, Madrid, Spain

Don't Miss:

Unstructured Data Insights – Is Your Customer Ready to Take Action?

Matthias Nijs, VP of EMEA Sales

Tuesday, 1 October – 17:00-17:30

Salon Auditorium

See Unstructured Data Management in Action

Stefan Hirschberg, Senior Systems Engineer

Tuesday, 1 October – 14:30-15:10 and 15:15-16:00

Salon Aranjuez

Datadobi CEO, Ian Leysen, has also been selected to present to an intimate, invitation-only group of 20 C-Level executives from the top Dell UDS Partners in EMEA on 2 October. Leysen will lead a roundtable discussion "Driving Business in Unstructured Data Management."

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to meet with Dell's partners and tech trendsetters at the UDS Global Partner Summit," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "We're looking forward to showcasing our innovative unstructured data management platform and discussing how StorageMAP can provide their customers with the solution they need to manage, protect, and optimize their heterogeneous unstructured data environments."

To learn more and register to attend: https://www.eventool.com/web/UDSEMA2024/UDSEMEA2024/en/udsemea2024

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Datadobi, 508-397-0131, [email protected], www.datadobi.com

SOURCE Datadobi