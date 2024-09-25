Datadobi to Present StorageMAP Unstructured Data Management Platform at Dell UDS Global Partner Summit EMEA

StorageMAP Provides Deep Insights into Unstructured Data Environments, Facilitates Informed Decision-Making, and Enables Policy-Driven Data Placement
LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, today announced that, at the Dell UDS Global Partner Summit in Spain, it will be presenting its StorageMAP platform's unparalleled ability to provide deep insights into unstructured data environments, facilitate informed decision-making, and enable policy-driven data placement. As a Platinum Sponsor of the multi-city event, Datadobi will present "Unstructured Data Insights – Is Your Customer Ready to Take Action?" and conduct in-person demos of the software at "See Unstructured Data Management in Action."
What: Dell UDS Global Partner Summit
When: 1-3 October 2024
Where: Hotel Meliá Castilla, Madrid, Spain
Don't Miss:
Unstructured Data Insights – Is Your Customer Ready to Take Action?
Matthias Nijs, VP of EMEA Sales
Tuesday, 1 October – 17:00-17:30
Salon Auditorium
See Unstructured Data Management in Action
Stefan Hirschberg, Senior Systems Engineer
Tuesday, 1 October – 14:30-15:10 and 15:15-16:00
Salon Aranjuez
Datadobi CEO, Ian Leysen, has also been selected to present to an intimate, invitation-only group of 20 C-Level executives from the top Dell UDS Partners in EMEA on 2 October. Leysen will lead a roundtable discussion "Driving Business in Unstructured Data Management."
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to meet with Dell's partners and tech trendsetters at the UDS Global Partner Summit," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "We're looking forward to showcasing our innovative unstructured data management platform and discussing how StorageMAP can provide their customers with the solution they need to manage, protect, and optimize their heterogeneous unstructured data environments."
To learn more and register to attend: https://www.eventool.com/web/UDSEMA2024/UDSEMEA2024/en/udsemea2024
About Datadobi
Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Nicole Gorman, Datadobi, 508-397-0131, [email protected], www.datadobi.com
SOURCE Datadobi
