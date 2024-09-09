Datadobi to Showcase StorageMAP Unstructured Data Management Platform at Dell UDS Global Partner Summit

StorageMAP Provides Deep Insights into Unstructured Data Environments, Facilitates Informed Decision-Making, and Enables Policy-Driven Data Placement
LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, today announced it will be showcasing its StorageMAP platform's unparalleled ability to provide deep insights into unstructured data environments, facilitate informed decision-making, and enable policy-driven data placement, at the Dell UDS Global Partner Summit. As a Platinum Sponsor of the multi-city event, Datadobi will speak on the panel "Unstructured Data Insights – Is Your Customer Ready to Take Action?" and conduct in-person demos of the software at "See Unstructured Data Management in Action."
What: Dell UDS Global Partner Summit
Where/When: North America & Latin America Partners – JW Marriott, New Orleans, LA, September 10-12, 2024
Don't Miss:
Unstructured Data Insights – Is Your Customer Ready to Take Action?
Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder
Tuesday, September 10th – 4:15--5:15pm
IRIS Conference Room
See Unstructured Data Management in Action
Craig Sweater, Senior Systems Engineer
Tuesday, September 10th – 2:30-3:15pm and 3:15-4:00pm
SHANGRI-LA Conference Room
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to meet with Dell's partners and tech trendsetters at the Global Partner Summit," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "We're looking forward to showcasing our innovative unstructured data management platform and discussing how StorageMAP can provide their customers with the solution they need to manage, protect, and optimize their heterogeneous unstructured data environments."
To learn more and register to attend:
https://www.eventool.com/web/UDSNALATAM/UDSNALATAM/en/udsnalatam
About Datadobi
Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR, for Datadobi, (512) 599-4015, [email protected], https://datadobi.com/
