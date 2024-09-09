Datadobi to Showcase StorageMAP Unstructured Data Management Platform at Dell UDS Global Partner Summit

"We're looking forward to showcasing our innovative unstructured data management platform and discussing how StorageMAP can provide their customers with the solution they need to manage, protect, and optimize their heterogeneous unstructured data environments," said Michael Jack. Post this

Where/When: North America & Latin America Partners – JW Marriott, New Orleans, LA, September 10-12, 2024

Don't Miss:

Unstructured Data Insights – Is Your Customer Ready to Take Action?

Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder

Tuesday, September 10th – 4:15--5:15pm

IRIS Conference Room

See Unstructured Data Management in Action

Craig Sweater, Senior Systems Engineer

Tuesday, September 10th – 2:30-3:15pm and 3:15-4:00pm

SHANGRI-LA Conference Room

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to meet with Dell's partners and tech trendsetters at the Global Partner Summit," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "We're looking forward to showcasing our innovative unstructured data management platform and discussing how StorageMAP can provide their customers with the solution they need to manage, protect, and optimize their heterogeneous unstructured data environments."

To learn more and register to attend:

https://www.eventool.com/web/UDSNALATAM/UDSNALATAM/en/udsnalatam

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR, for Datadobi, (512) 599-4015, [email protected], https://datadobi.com/

