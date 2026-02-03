Datadobi's Daniel Esposito Honored as A 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

"This recognition reflects Daniel's commitment to building a robust global ecosystem of service partners," said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi Post this

"This recognition reflects Daniel's commitment to building a robust global ecosystem of service partners," said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi. "The channel opportunity is clear: enterprises need data management capabilities that neither storage vendors nor hyperscalers fully address. Daniel has been instrumental in finding and empowering strategic partners with deep expertise who can design comprehensive solutions, to help enterprises tackling data governance challenges in the AI era."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

