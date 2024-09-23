Datadobi's Denise Natali Recognized on CRN's 100 People You Don't Know But Should List for 2024

"This recognition underscores the incredible team at Datadobi and our shared commitment to excellence in the technology industry," said Natali. Post this

Denise Natali is a dynamic and accomplished leader with over 15 years of experience in the technology industry, currently holding the position of Vice President of Americas Sales at Datadobi. She specializes in digital and cloud solutions, business transformation, cybersecurity, and intelligence. Throughout her career, Denise has leveraged her tech industry and military intelligence experience to excel in channel partner enablement. At Datadobi, she is employing strategic, data-driven approaches, such as analyzing market trends and partner performance data to identify growth opportunities, combined with meticulous planning. Three of her top priorities for the DatadobiDriven Channel Partners Program include maintaining transparent, open communication with partners, providing comprehensive training programs and support to partners, and designing attractive incentive structures.

"It is an honor to be named to CRN's 100 People You Don't Know But Should of 2024 roster," said Natali. "This recognition underscores the incredible team at Datadobi and our shared commitment to excellence in the technology industry. I am excited to continue driving our DatadobiDriven Channel Partners Program forward and empower our partners to achieve success."

"We are thrilled to bring this talented group of channel professionals to the forefront through the 100 People You Don't Know But Should list," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Each person on the list takes decisive action behind the scenes every day to ensure success for their partners and advance the entire IT channel. We applaud their vital contributions to a vibrant channel ecosystem and look forward to their future achievements."

The 100 People You Don't Know But Should list will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at http://www.crn.com/100people.

