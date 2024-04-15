Datadobi's StorageMAP Recognized on the 2024 CRN® Storage 100 List

"...across virtually every industry, unstructured data is exploding. If not managed properly, businesses risk spiraling storage costs, potential data compliance violations, and inefficiencies that could severely hamper their ability to respond to market changes and business opportunities." Post this

CRN's editorial team selected the companies on this year's Storage 100 for their consistent dedication to advancing storage technology innovation and building strategic channel partnerships that strengthen their offerings in the market.

Solution providers rely on the Storage 100 as an invaluable resource when seeking vendors who understand partner needs in the complex storage market. Companies on the list are industry leaders in software-defined storage; data recovery, observability and resiliency; and storage components.

Datadobi was chosen for its industry-leading unstructured data management solution, StorageMAP™. StorageMAP helps companies analyze, organize, and automate actions on virtually every type of unstructured data, in a completely vendor-neutral fashion, at large scale, from a single pane of glass. In doing so, StorageMAP enables organizations to maximize the value of their data and prepare themselves for advanced applications like AI and ML, while reducing costs, risks, and carbon footprint.

Datadobi recently introduced significant StorageMAP enhancements for managing unstructured data at a massive scale. It added support for S3-compliant object storage, offering a comprehensive view of both file and object data. This enables seamless data management and migration within the platform. Additionally, improved file copy and movement functionalities allow for more flexible and controlled data management. These enhancements empower businesses to unlock the maximum value of their data, improve visibility into data assets, address scalability challenges, simplify data management, and enjoy efficient data handling – truly transforming unstructured data from a cost center to a profit-generating asset.

"We are indeed honored to have again been named to the CRN Storage 100 list - an outstanding badge of approval," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "We believe it underscores the industry's recognition that across virtually every industry, unstructured data is exploding. If not managed properly, businesses risk spiraling storage costs, potential data compliance violations, and inefficiencies that could severely hamper their ability to respond to market changes and business opportunities. With StorageMAP, organizations can confidently navigate this deluge of data, ensuring optimized storage utilization, compliance, and the agility to capitalize on new opportunities with unmatched efficiency and precision."

"CRN's 2024 Storage 100 list spotlights vendors leading the industry in storage innovation with a strong focus on channel partnerships," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "We are pleased to recognize these trailblazers in storage and honor how their technology advancements pave the way to partner success across the channel."

