DataDocks Tops Inc.'s Best in Business List for Eliminating Logistics Bottlenecks

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

"We didn't build DataDocks in a boardroom, with the conflicting agendas of global shipping conglomerates and asset managers. We built it by talking directly to the people on the loading dock floor," said Nick Rakovsky, CEO of DataDocks. "We answer to the operations managers who need us to solve their specific headaches; the endless email chains, the double-bookings, the drivers waiting in the yard. Every feature in our platform exists because a customer asked for it. This recognition from Inc. validates that approach."

About DataDocks

DataDocks helps logistics teams by replacing fragmented spreadsheets with an online portal. Carriers can self-book appointments 24/7, cutting out 80% of emails and phone calls, while giving facilities accountability and control over their schedule. This results in fewer disputes, faster turn times, and less reliance on overtime. Trusted by enterprise supply chains world-wide, DataDocks is customizable for the messy realities of operations, providing a clear audit trail and real-time visibility of exactly what's happening in the yard.

