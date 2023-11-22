DataFirst to Showcase the Silverback® High-Performance Workflow Engine at RSNA - Solving Real-World Challenges in Enterprise Imaging

Beau Jones, CEO of DataFirst notes, "We are thrilled to introduce these game-changing enhancements to our Silverback® platform. DataFirst remains committed to redefining the concept of 'partnership' by equipping healthcare organizations with innovative solutions to unlock new levels of efficiency." Post this

Additionally, DataFirst will host a happy hour with complimentary drinks featuring a Live Q&A session with Herman Oosterwijk, a renowned expert in healthcare IT, PACS, DICOM, and enterprise imaging at the DataFirst booth on Tuesday from 3-5 PM-CDT be sure to RSVP at https://www.datafirst.com/rsna2023/.

DataFirst is proud to present a significant update to the Silverback® platform.

Unique Architecture: DataFirst's Silverback® platform now offers a pioneering 'plug-in' architecture, allowing users to effortlessly create and deploy multiple, unique workflows.

Seamless API Integration: The enhanced Silverback® platform allows users to quickly deploy API calls through RESTful web services, seamlessly connecting external systems to Silverback®.

Advanced Notifications and Alerts: Silverback® now serves as a central hub for managing notifications and alerts. Users can route API calls and events to Silverback® for the purpose of receiving timely notifications and alerts.

Dynamic new User Interface: The intuitive UI provides an intelligent, seamless user-friendly, and efficient experience. The new UI simplifies the configuration of routing, creation of alerts, and customization of monitoring.

Commenting on this significant update, Beau Jones, CEO of DataFirst notes, "We are thrilled to introduce these game-changing enhancements to our Silverback® platform. DataFirst remains committed to redefining the concept of 'partnership' by equipping healthcare organizations with innovative solutions to unlock new levels of efficiency and responsiveness in their imaging environment."

For more information about DataFirst and the enhanced Silverback® platform, please visit datafirst.com. About DataFirst: DataFirst is a leading provider of data management solutions, committed to delivering innovative tools and platforms that empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data. With a focus on simplicity, efficiency, and usability, DataFirst provides solutions to meet the unique data management needs of businesses in various industries.

