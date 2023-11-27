Dataflix Achieves Prestigious GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION™

Dataflix is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. This prestigious recognition is based on the results of an anonymous employee survey, which measured employee satisfaction on a variety of factors, including trust, camaraderie, management effectiveness, and employee well-being.

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dataflix is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. This prestigious recognition is based on the results of an anonymous employee survey, which measured employee satisfaction on a variety of factors, including trust, camaraderie, management effectiveness, and employee well-being.

Dataflix is one of only a few companies in Information Technology industry to achieve Great Place to Work® Certification™. This certification is a testament to the company's commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for all of its employees.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®," said Dheeraj Nallagatla, Founder of Dataflix. "This certification is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees, who make Dataflix a truly special place to work."

Dataflix has a long history of investing in its employees. The company offers a variety of benefits and programs that are designed to support employee well-being, including:

Competitive salaries and benefits

Generous vacation and sick leave policies

Flexible work arrangements

Opportunities for training and development

A strong focus on employee engagement

Achieving Great Place to Work® Certification™ is a significant accomplishment for Dataflix. This certification will help the company attract and retain top talent, as well as enhance its reputation as a leading employer in Information Technology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. We help organizations create workplaces that are great for everyone, every day. Through our assessments, consulting, and training, we enable organizations to build trust, foster belonging, and cultivate a culture where people can thrive.

To learn more about Great Place to Work® and our services, please visit www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Dataflix

Dataflix is a Information Technology products and services company primarily focused on data, apps and AI. The company is headquartered in Hayward, CA and has offices in Mexico and India. Dataflix is committed to providing its customers with high-quality products and services, and to creating a positive and rewarding work environment for its employees.

