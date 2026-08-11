DataGlance Launches eScheduling, an AI-Assisted Work Scheduling Solution for Nuclear and Other Asset-Intensive Industries, Developed in Partnership with Indeavor

"Everyone who's stood a watch or worked an outage knows how many moving parts must line up at once — people, parts, tools, and time — against a clock and risk profile that never sits still. eScheduling is the tool I wish I'd had to manage schedules." Nathan Ives, Executive Vice President, DataGlance Post this

eScheduling supports both online and outage maintenance scheduling through vertical and horizontal schedule reviews that optimize critical path duration and improve coordination across operations and maintenance organizations. The solution intelligently bundles compatible activities so single equipment tagouts and retest activities support multiple work orders; reducing equipment unavailability, minimizing post-maintenance testing, and decreasing overall labor requirements. It also manages parts and materials availability by accounting for procurement lead times, automating inventory reservations, projecting stockout and reorder dates, and identifying obsolete-material risks before they impact execution.

eScheduling was conceived and functionally designed by Nathan Ives, Executive Vice President of DataGlance, drawing on his U.S. Navy nuclear submarine and shipyard overhaul/decommissioning experience, years as a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission-licensed Senior Reactor Operator supporting commercial nuclear online and outage operations, and experience advising commercial nuclear plant leaders on outage and online performance improvement.

"Everyone who stood a watch or lived through an outage knows how many moving parts need to line up at once — people, parts, tools, and time, all against a clock and a risk profile that never sits still," said Nathan Ives, DataGlance Executive Vice President. "eScheduling was designed the way I wish a scheduling tool worked when I was the one building and executing those schedules, and it reflects DataGlance's decades of building technical solutions for the commercial and military nuclear industries."

"Scheduling is one of the highest-leverage, highest-risk disciplines in nuclear operations, and it has not kept pace with the rest of the digital plant," said Ashok Shetty, DataGlance President and Chief Executive Officer. "eScheduling brings together Nathan's operational nuclear scheduling expertise, DataGlance's configurable platform, and Indeavor's workforce execution technology to give schedulers a tool that reflects how online and outage work actually gets scheduled and executed."

Indeavor brings more than two decades of experience enforcing compliance, fatigue rules, and fair assignments at the exact moment a shift is filled, including five years of nuclear production use at two U.S. nuclear power plants and deployment across more than 300 sites in 25+ countries. Through this partnership, Indeavor is extending that same execution-first approach to named-personnel scheduling for commercial nuclear online and outage work inside the eScheduling solution.

"Getting the right qualified, compliant, and rested person into the right shift the moment it is filled is exactly the problem Indeavor was built to solve. That means enforcing fatigue rules, collective bargaining agreements, and every other constraint governing who can work a shift, and nuclear outages raise the stakes on every one of those variables. Partnering with DataGlance lets us bring that execution-first discipline directly into outage and online resource loading, instead of layering it on afterward," said Brandon Schwarz, CEO of Indeavor.

Recognizing that experienced schedulers remain central to successful maintenance planning, eScheduling enables users to review and modify AI-generated schedules throughout the scheduling process. These refinements are incorporated into the solution's continuous learning process, allowing the underlying generative AI models to improve over time while remaining aligned with organizational practices and operational objectives. eScheduling's configurable, workflow-driven scheduling process can be tailored to organization-specific online and outage work management processes, business rules, and user interface requirements.

eScheduling is fully integrated with DataGlance's other AI-assisted mobile and digital solutions, providing end-to-end operations, maintenance, and engineering work processing and execution support to asset-intensive organizations. Like the rest of the DataGlance platform, eScheduling is developed in collaboration with experienced leaders and staff from leading energy, defense, and industrial organizations, and is designed to support the industry regulations, standards, and best practices governing maintenance planning, scheduling, engineering, work execution, and operational excellence.

For more information on eScheduling and the complete DataGlance solution portfolio, visit www.dataglance.com/escheduling.

About DataGlance

DataGlance is a leading provider of AI-assisted work planning, scheduling, operations, maintenance, and engineering work management, document and media management solutions for asset-intensive organizations. DataGlance's ePlan, eEngineer, eWork, eDocument, and eKnowledge solution suites support commercial nuclear, U.S. Department of War and Department of Energy national laboratories, nuclear fuel manufacturing, military shipbuilding, and other complex, highly regulated industries. Headquartered in Fremont, California, DataGlance combines decades of commercial and military nuclear industry operating experience with modern software design to improve safety, reliability, and operational performance. For more information, please visit www.dataglance.com.

About Indeavor

Indeavor is a workforce execution platform that has enforced compliance, fatigue rules, and fair assignment at the exact moment a shift is filled, rather than after the fact, since 2003. Indeavor is the leading provider of employee scheduling and workforce execution software for complex, 24/7 operations, serving more than 150,000 users across 300-plus sites in 25+ countries, including five years of nuclear production use at two commercial U.S. nuclear power plants. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Indeavor is partnering with DataGlance to extend that same execution-first approach across the nuclear industry. For more information, please visit www.indeavor.com.

Media Contact

Nathan A Ives, DataGlance, 1 6783130150, [email protected], https://www.dataglance.com

Dan Scholz, Indeavor, 1 4236173694, [email protected], https://www.indeavor.com

SOURCE DataGlance