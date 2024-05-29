DataHow secures Series A investment for its AI bioprocessing Solutions

DataHows investment will accelerate the development of DataHowLab and its deployment in the market and provide the firm with two strong investment partners, Momenta and Rockwell Automation, with expertise in industrial automation and digital transformation. Post this

With their innovative technologies available with their digital bioprocessing solution, DataHowLab, the company is poised to transform bioprocess development and manufacturing:

Generate richer bioprocess insight with a user-friendly digital solution designed for process scientists to benefit from advanced hybrid modelling technology without data-science knowledge.

Accelerate process development across all phases by generating more process insight with less development effort and by transferring insights across products and scales.

Increase manufacturing productivity by supporting the development of more robust, higher-yield processes through increased process knowledge and AI-enriched insight.

Digital twin technology powered by hybrid process models to enable process simulation and automated process monitoring and control for development and manufacturing.

The investment underlines the belief that DataHow's technology will transform digital bioprocessing and play a vital role in the biopharmaceutical industry's digitalisation drive. The capital raise will accelerate the development of DataHowLab and its deployment in the market and provide the firm with two strong investment partners, Momenta and Rockwell Automation, with expertise in industrial automation and digital transformation.

"We sought investment partners that understand the impact of digital on manufacturing, and are deeply rooted in the market, ecosystem, technology, and culture.", said Dr. Alessandro Butté, CEO and co-founder of DataHow. "We have a deep understanding of research and development but need partners now to help us scale up our market and solutions towards manufacturing and regulated production environments."

"The past several years have reinforced the value of flexible and rapid scale in bioprocess manufacturing, quickly bringing new medicines and compounds to improve the environment, and people's quality of life," said Ken Forster, Executive Director of Momenta. "DataHow is a pioneer in applying AI models to accelerate the scale-up of bioprocess manufacturing."

"We are excited to support DataHow in expanding their capabilities from early-stage process development to commercial manufacturing," said Arvind Rao, vice president, Industry Solutions at Rockwell Automation. "With Rockwell's engagement, DataHow can provide customers with a complete set of solutions from the lab to commercial scale manufacturing that will accelerate time to market (including batch release), increase product yields, and reduce costs."

About DataHow:

DataHow is a Swiss technology company specialized in bioprocess data analytics and modeling that believes that data and smart, digital technologies will transform bioprocess development and manufacturing. DataHow aims to be a key enabler of the industry's digital transformation with its' AI-enabled bioprocess solutions and digital twin technologies. For more information on our technology and digital solutions, please visit http://www.datahow.ch.

About Momenta:

Momenta is the leading Industrial Impact® venture capital firm, accelerating industrial innovators across energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and the supply chain. For over a decade, our team of deep industry operators has helped scale industry leaders and innovators to improve critical industries, the environment, and people's quality of life. For more information, please visit http://www.momenta.one.

About Zürcher Kantonalbank

Zürcher Kantonalbank is a leading universal bank in the Zurich economic area with Swiss roots and international reach. It is an independent, incorporated public-law institution of the Canton of Zurich and has received top ratings from the rating agencies Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch (AAA/Aaa). With more than 6,000 employees across the group, Zürcher Kantonalbank offers its clients a comprehensive range of products and services. The bank's core activities include financing businesses, asset and wealth management, trading, capital market transactions, deposits, payment transactions and the card business. Zürcher Kantonalbank provides clients and distribution partners with a comprehensive range of investment and retirement provision products and services.

