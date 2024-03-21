Datakey RUGGEDrive™ Line Expands with Industrial UFX Models

"With a name like RUGGEDrive, people tend to focus on the robust construction and the extended temperature range," said Paul Plitzuweit, Product Manager for the Datakey line, "but it's the non-standard, proprietary form factor that gives this product its edge over traditional USB flash drives." Post this

1. RUGGEDrive tokens use ATEK's proprietary SlimLine™ contact system and receptacles.

2. Industrial UFX memory tokens are rated for operation over the industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

3. RUGGEDrive memory tokens utilize solid over-molded construction using an engineered thermoplastic, making them an ideal choice for applications where they could take a bit of abuse.

RUGGEDrive tokens are commonly used in products in defense, mining, agriculture, industrial, and medical applications.

The Industrial UFX memory token line replaces the previous UFX line that shared the same form factor and construction. This new line features all-new electronics rated for operation over the entire industrial temperature range.

"With a name like RUGGEDrive, people tend to focus on the robust construction and the extended temperature range," said Paul Plitzuweit, Product Manager for the Datakey line, "but it's the non-standard, proprietary form factor that gives this product its edge over traditional USB flash drives."

Datakey Industrial UFX memory tokens give designers the USB flash drive functionality their applications call for without the risks. Instead of having to use a USB connector on their device, the embedded design can use a Datakey SlimLine receptacle. (Datakey offers dozens of SlimLine receptacles, including board-mount and panel-mount receptacles, including some with IP65 and IP67 ratings.) Industrial UFX tokens will plug in, but USB flash drives and other USB devices will not. This reduces the threat of infection from malware that can be transported on USB flash drives.

Industrial UFX memory tokens are available in memory capacities from 4 GB to 64 GB and come in six standard colors. Customization options include color matching, custom logo, laser-marking, and optional fixed BOM. ATEK manufactures the Industrial UFX memory tokens and all Datakey products from its manufacturing facility in Brainerd, Minnesota, USA. Visit http://datakey.com/products/ruggedrive for more information.

