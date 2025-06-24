Datalere Acquires Eckerson Group to Offer End-to-End Data Strategy and Execution

Datalere, a consulting services company, announces the acquisition of Eckerson Group.

DENVER, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalere, a 100% minority-owned consulting services company that provides comprehensive data solutions, announced today the acquisition of Eckerson Group, a premier data and analytics research and consulting firm specializing in data strategy, data governance, and operating models.

By joining forces, Datalere and Eckerson Group combine deep strategic thinking with hands-on technical expertise to solve enterprise data challenges for both commercial and non-profit organizations. This marks the creation of a new kind of data consultancy—one that enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their data so that it drives lasting business value and long-term success.

"Our vision is to empower our customers with the data they need, when and how they want it," said Carlos Bossy, CEO and founder of Datalere. "With Eckerson Group, we are expanding our ability to deliver comprehensive data solutions, from big-picture thinking to implementation, to decode complexity, solve enterprise data challenges, and unlock the full potential of our customers' data assets."

Datalere and Eckerson Group will operate as a single, integrated team under the Datalere brand, offering tailored, agile data strategies across the entire data lifecycle, including:

• Data architecture, governance, modeling, and engineering

• Business intelligence

• Data science

• Artificial intelligence

• Self-service analytics

• Data literacy

• Operating models

As one firm, Datalere and Eckerson Group bring the full spectrum of consulting capabilities under one roof—strategy, architecture, implementation, and enablement—led by a team of experts who understand both the boardroom and the back end. For clients, this means fewer handoffs, faster alignment, and a partner who stays with them from idea to impact.

To showcase this new alliance, this Thursday, June 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET Bossy and Eckerson are co-hosting a free webinar, "How to Handle Nasty, Gnarly, and Pernicious Data Quality Issues" where they and guest Sean Hewitt will unpack how to manage challenging data issues, take a deep dive into use cases, and walk through problem-solving in real time. RSVP for the webinar.

"Merging with Datalere marks the creation of a new kind of data consultancy—one that empowers organizations not just to imagine what's possible with data, but to build it," said Wayne Eckerson, who joins Datalere as a strategic consultant. "We've spent years helping organizations define the 'what' and the 'why' of modern data strategy. Joining forces with Datalere means we can better deliver the 'how.'"

About Datalere:

Founded in 2004, Datalere is a 100% minority-owned data architecture, engineering, analytics, and data science consulting company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Datalere provides modern and comprehensive data solutions to both commercial and non-profit organizations of all sizes, helping clients turn data into their most powerful asset and stay one step ahead of the competition. Learn more at www.datalere.com.

