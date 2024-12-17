Datalink Networks Announces Annual Conference, Datalink Discover

"It was clear that the education delivered by Datalink helped our clients tremendously in their day-to-day operations. This is just the beginning, and we hope this will become an annual tradition for years to come." - Brian Wisdom, VP of Sales Post this

Brian Wisdom, Vice President of Sales at Datalink Networks, shared his thoughts on the event's success: "Our sales kickoff delivered so many great technology conversations from all of the clients we do business with every single day. It was a nice getaway in San Diego, providing an intimate setting to get to know the organizations we work with better. From security to work efficiency and overall consulting, it was clear that the education delivered by Datalink helped our clients tremendously in their day-to-day operations. This is just the beginning, and we hope this will become an annual tradition for years to come."

In addition to the informative sessions, attendees had ample time for networking with other participants, experts, and our team, all set against the beautiful backdrop of San Diego. The event was a great success, and we are excited to announce that it will now become an annual conference.

Amanda Rindt, Marketing Manager at Datalink Networks, expressed her pride in the event: "I am incredibly proud of our team for producing and executing an outstanding client discovery event in San Diego. As a small IT provider, successfully managing an event of this magnitude showcases our dedication to our customers and partners. This was our biggest marketing event to date, and with the continued support of our sales and business development teams, we are excited to achieve even greater milestones in the future."

We are excited to report that, based on the success of this event, we anticipate a $750,000 projected ROI over the next 12 months through new business opportunities, expanded client relationships, and partnerships resulting from the Discover Event.

Event Speakers:

Michael Spadolini, Microsoft Cloud Solutions Architect, discussed designing, planning, and securely delivering Co-Pilot AI within enterprises.

Mike Morrison, Microsoft Azure, Fabric & Power Platform Solutions Architect, shared his expertise in architecture, design, and support for Azure solutions.

Benny Buljko, Sr. Solutions Architect at Barracuda XDR, provided insights into XDR security monitoring across industries.

Michael Rossi, President & Founder of Insurance Law Group, offered his expertise on transactional cyber insurance and risk management.

Jason White , Executive Vice President at Amwins Brokerage, covered specialized cyber insurance coverages.

, Executive Vice President at Amwins Brokerage, covered specialized cyber insurance coverages. David Nevins, Director of Product Management at CoreView, discussed automating Microsoft 365 configurations with innovative solutions.

We look forward to continuing this client conference in new locations and delivering deep insights into technology, helping our clients chart a successful course for the year ahead.

Stay up to date on our upcoming events.

Be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to our email newsletter to stay up to date on all the exciting announcements to come.

About Datalink Networks:

Datalink Networks is a premier IT solutions and services provider, serving customers nationwide since 1988. The company helps customers design, deploy, and manage IT solutions that optimize business performance and reduce costs. Datalink offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including cloud, data center, networking, security, unified communications, and managed services, while partnering with leading technology vendors.

For more information, visit http://www.datalinknetworks.net.

Media Contact

Megan Holland, Datalink Networks, 8774873783, [email protected], http://www.datalinknetworks.net

SOURCE Datalink Networks