Datalink Networks Enhances EdTech & Foundations Division with Expansion

"This expansion is not just about scaling our operations; it's about amplifying our impact," said Currence. "By broadening our reach and deepening our technological capabilities, we are setting new standards for what educational technology can achieve."

The department boasts a formidable team of professionals, each bringing unique skills and perspectives to the table:

Kruti Sheth , an adept Database Manager, excels in SQL scripts and PowerBI analytics.

Lindsey Surendranath, a seasoned Institution Consultant, fosters strong client relationships.

Brian Wisdom, a dedicated Project Manager, ensures seamless operations.

, a dedicated Project Manager, ensures seamless operations. Patrick Mount , an experienced SIS/LMS Consultant, brings 25 years of district experience, specializing in Infinite Campus and collaborating directly with districts in Colorado to promote proactive measures within their institutions.

Together, we're equipped with the talent and dedication to drive impactful change in the education landscape.

Central to their operations are the robust SIS systems Infinite Campus and Aeries, and the dynamic LMS platforms Schoology and Canvas. These systems serve as the backbone of solutions, empowering educators and students alike to engage, collaborate, and excel in the digital age.

Collaboration lies at the heart of the team's success. Drawing upon insights and best practices gleaned from engagements with esteemed clients like Birmingham Charter High School, the team is committed to fostering synergistic partnerships that prioritize student success and institutional growth.

As they embark on this journey of expansion, their sights are set on the horizon of possibility. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, excellence, and the transformative power of technology in education, Datalink Networks is poised to redefine the educational landscape, one partnership at a time.

For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About Datalink Networks

Datalink Networks is a premier IT solutions and services provider, serving customers nationwide since 1988. Datalink Networks helps customers design, deploy, and manage IT solutions that optimize their business performance and reduce their IT costs. Datalink Networks offers a wide range of solutions, including cloud, data center, networking, security, unified communications, and managed services. Datalink Networks is a certified partner of leading technology vendors, such as Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Cisco, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), VMware, Fortinet, Barracuda, and many other leading manufacturers. Datalink Networks is dedicated to superior customer service, engineering expertise, and IT leadership, Datalink Networks is your one-stop-shop for all things IT.

Media Contact

Amanda Rindt, Datalink Networks Inc, 8774873783, [email protected], https://www.datalinknetworks.net/

SOURCE Datalink Networks Inc