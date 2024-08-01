Datalink Networks Expands Operations with New Southeast Headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas

Deloach said, "Seeing the economic growth and cultural investment flowing to this region, coupled with the local Fortune 100 entities driving our economy, led us to recognize the opportunity for Datalink." Post this

It wasn't until President Don Wisdom visited the area that the company began to seek more infrastructure and establish a stronger presence in the region.

The new southeast headquarters is at Bentonville square, in the Ledger building. This will act as a central hub for expanding service offerings, strengthening client relationships, and driving innovation in IT infrastructure solutions. This strategic location fosters closer collaboration with local businesses, supporting economic growth and technological advancement in the region.

Deloach said, "Seeing the economic growth and cultural investment flowing to this region, coupled with the local Fortune 100 entities driving our economy, led us to recognize the opportunity for Datalink."

Datalink Networks remains committed to its core values of reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Steve Pomerantz, Senior Project Engineer said, "This is more than just a job for me, I love what I do and enjoy building lasting friendships with our customers."

With this new southeast headquarters, the company is well positioned to contribute to the thriving business ecosystem in Bentonville and expand its reach into the Midwest and Southeast regions. This growth underscores Datalink's commitment to serving clients while investing in the local community.

About Datalink Networks:

Datalink Networks is a premier IT solutions and services provider, serving customers nationwide since 1988. The company helps customers design, deploy, and manage IT solutions that optimize business performance and reduce costs. Datalink offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including cloud, data center, networking, security, unified communications, and managed services, while partnering with leading technology vendors.

For more information, visit http://www.datalinknetworks.net.

