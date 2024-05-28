Datalink Networks Selected Among Top 2% of IT Service Providers in the US for the Up City National Excellence Awards

"We are excited to accept the UpCity National Excellence award and look forward to continuing exemplary support for our clients every single day," said Brian Wisdom, Datalink's Vice President of Sales. Post this

Here's what some of our customers have to say about us.

"Datalink Networks has been a trusted IT partner for Birmingham Charter High School since 2008. Datalink Network's engineering team has redesigned our Campus Network, installed, and updated Modern Servers, storage, NexGen firewalls and content filtration, and backup systems. They transitioned us to Microsoft Cloud Services, strengthened our campus Cyber Security policies and infrastructure and supported our student device requirements. Datalink Networks is an indispensable, trusted resource that we depend on every day at Birmingham Charter to provide IT services throughout our community."

Vic Chalabian , IT Director at Birmingham Community Charter High School

"I started with Datalink where I met Brian and William regarding our Office 365 licenses. This was the start of an amazing relationship with Datalink, the response rate is very fast. The communication with Datalink is exceptional, the way Datalink is very transparent when I need better pricing. I have multiple projects already completed with them. Amazing people to speak to and amazing to how easy it is to speak to them any time throughout the day. I love this vendor and we are going from a medium size company to eventually being an enterprise. We are looking to keep working with Datalink as our company grows."

Jaime Hernandez , IT Manager at Q&B Foods

"We asked Datalink Networks to perform a free review of our Microsoft O365 environment. They performed the task and provided us with a very nice report, including an executive overview of our 365 environment, specifically validating our licensing utilization. There were no strings attached with this review. However, we found the Datalink Networks team to be extremely professional, friendly, and caring. Daniel Daughtery was exceptionally great to work with! I highly recommend Datalink Networks to anyone looking to engage with an honest partner, and looking for assistance with any new projects, engineering, or licensing work.

Rick Bell , Director of Technology at Georgia 811

Our recognition in these prestigious reports is a significant achievement for us. It is a testament to our commitment to providing a high-quality service that meets the needs of businesses across a wide range of industries. It also serves as a valuable endorsement for businesses looking for effective IT Services offerings.

"UpCity is a great independent platform that can get the word out to our IT Clients and prospects about the positive support our engineering and sales team can provide. Additionally, UpCity provides value to our SEO Rankings as well as other Google analytics with the amount of content and search engines it integrates with. We are excited to accept the UpCity National Excellence award and look forward to continuing exemplary support for our clients every single day."

Brian Wisdom , Vice President of Sales at Datalink Networks

About UpCity's Independent and Objective Reviews

UpCity collects reviews from thousands of businesses who have bought services from service providers listed on Upcity.com. We verify each reviewer and review and then collect data on each provider's review quality and quantity. Read more about the UpCity Excellence Awards.

About Datalink Networks

Datalink Networks is a premier IT solutions and services provider, serving customers nationwide since 1988. Datalink Networks helps customers design, deploy, and manage IT solutions that optimize their business performance and reduce their IT costs. Datalink Networks offers a wide range of solutions, including cloud, data center, networking, security, unified communications, and managed services. Datalink Networks is a certified partner of leading technology vendors, such as Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Cisco, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), VMware, Fortinet, Barracuda, and many other leading manufacturers. Datalink Networks is dedicated to superior customer service, engineering expertise, and IT leadership, Datalink Networks is your one-stop-shop for all things IT.

For more information, visit http://www.datalinknetworks.net.

