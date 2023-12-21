Datalogic invests in Oversonic Robotics, continuing its commitment to Artificial Intelligence

Datalogic has acquired a minority stake in Oversonic Robotics, an innovative software company developing cognitive computing systems for robotics, including RoBee, the first humanoid robot certified for work in manufacturing facilities with an Industry 5.0 perspective.

BOLOGNA, Italy, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and a global leader in automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, announces that through its subsidiary Datalogic S.r.l., it has acquired a minority stake in Oversonic Robotics Srl Benefit Corporation ("Oversonic Robotics"), an innovative software company that develops cognitive computing systems for robotics. Oversonic Robotics has developed RoBee, the first humanoid robot certified to support work in manufacturing facilities of companies with an Industry 5.0 perspective. RoBee can easily perform tasks that could otherwise be detrimental to the health of human workers, both physically and mentally.

Datalogic, a global leader in industrial automation products and solutions, is committed to investing in cutting-edge industrial innovation. In particular, Datalogic and Oversonic Robotics will partner on sales, R&D, and marketing activities. The goal is to support the company in providing the market with state-of-the-art cognitive humanoid robots designed to enhance industrial automation processes as part of Industry 5.0.

The investment decision is in line with the innovative and technological DNA that has always characterized the Datalogic Group. It is aimed at optimizing productivity always ensuring worker safety. In particular, the RoBee cognitive humanoid robot will provide added value to the manufacturing and healthcare industries. It combines several technologies, including Datalogic's Safety Laser Scanners and vision systems, to perform complex tasks. RoBee can move and interact with operators in complete safety while monitoring the environment and ensuring that the assigned path is free of obstacles.

"We are excited to partner with Oversonic Robotics, an Italian company with great experience in creating humanoid robots with artificial intelligence algorithms. These robots can interact autonomously with the public in shared environments and in the industrial sector to assist people in various tasks, especially in those processes that involve activities hazardous to physical and psychological health. To support the growth of this innovative software company, but also to continue our development in artificial intelligence, we have decided to allocate resources to Oversonic Robotics, in line with our strategy of investing in industrial automation and offering cutting-edge solutions to our customers," said Valentina Volta, CEO of Datalogic Group.

"Datalogic's stake in Oversonic makes us proud to share this path of excellence in technological innovation with such a leading partner. Datalogic's involvement in this project will not only increase our production capacity, but our vision is also perfectly aligned with our mission to create cutting-edge technologies that enhance and revolutionize our interaction with the world," said Fabio Puglia, Chairman of Oversonic Robotics, and Paolo Denti, CEO of Oversonic Robotics.

Oversonic Robotics

Oversonic Robotics Srl Benefit Corporation is a software company that designs and builds cognitive computing systems, with a particular focus on robotics. The company was founded in 2020 in Besana Brianza (MB), where it has set up its technology and production center and has since expanded to two other locations: a representative office in Milan and an operational one in Rovereto (Trento), within the Polo Meccatronica of Trentino Sviluppo. The company has a team of 60 employees, including approximately 30 computer, mechanical, and electronic engineers from different parts of the world. With an international presence, the company maintains a strong Italian identity and offers products that showcase the creativity and ingenuity of Made in Italy entrepreneurship and technological know-how.

Datalogic Group

Datalogic Group is a global technology leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation markets since 1972, specialized in the designing and production of barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems. Datalogic solutions help increase the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Healthcare industries along the entire value chain.

The world's leading players in these industries use Datalogic products, certain of the attention to the customer and of the quality that the Group has been offering for 50 years.

Today Datalogic Group, headquartered in Bologna (Italy), employs more than 3,000 staff worldwide, distributed in 29 countries, with 11 manufacturing and repair facilities in the U.S.A, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, China, Vietnam, and Australia, 11 Research & Development centers and 3 DL Labs in Italy, USA, Vietnam, Czech Republic and China.

In 2022, Datalogic had a turnover of 654.6 million euros and invested over 62 million euros in Research & Development, with a portfolio of about 1,200 patents and patent applications.

Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. Find more information about Datalogic at http://www.datalogic.com.

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U.

