Datalogic ushers in a new era of mobile computing bringing unmatched efficiency and productivity to workers across industries with the new Memor 30/35 Family PDA

Datalogic launches the Memor 30/35 Family, a new generation of handheld mobile computers designed to meet the individual needs of its customers while providing unparalleled performance. Powered by cutting-edge, innovative technology, universal connectivity, and best-in-class security the Memor 30/35 enhances productivity with innovative and valuable features while cutting down the total cost of ownership significantly. These future-proof and forward-looking devices provide a major advantage to customers in retail, transportation & logistics, and manufacturing industries.

BOLOGNA, Italy, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global pioneer in the automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, is excited to announce the release of the leading-edge Memor 30 and 35 flagship mobile computers .

The Memor 30/35 is designed to expedite operations with a superior scanning performance in all environments. It has a scanning range that extends from a few centimeters to 10 meters, providing extreme operational flexibility and thus speeding up the workflow. The iconic Green Spot feature ensures the user always knows when the scan is done, making efficiency effortless.

Contactless payments are made as fast and easily as possible with the 360° multi-side patented NFC reader: users don't have to worry where to tap their card thus speeding up retail in-store checkout.

"We understand our clients need mobile devices that make a real difference in everyday work situations. The Memor 30/35, for example, reads corrupted codes for an uninterrupted workflow. Our new Halogen™ scan engines and Deepsight™ decoding technology provide an entirely new level of indoor and outdoor performance," says Datalogic DC Global Sales, Guillaume Vicot.

The Memor 30/35 has a bigger and brighter 6-inch display that allows the user to control its brightness depending on how dim the warehouse lighting is or how sunny the day outside is. Even with the better viewing experience, Memor 30/35 is still pocket-sized, durable, and comfortable for the user to handle.

The Memor 30/35 comes with integrated wireless charging - a feature first and only provided by Datalogic. With an option for contact charging included, wireless charging not only keeps operations uninterrupted but significantly decreases maintenance and replacement costs.

A future-proof investment with a lower TCO

These new devices are equipped with the latest generation processing and computing capabilities and boast industry-leading connectivity . Memor 30 is powered by the Qualcomm® QCS4490 processor and Memor 35 is powered by the Qualcomm ® QCM4490 processor, supporting Wi-Fi 6E and second generation 5G enabling the fastest wireless speeds, improving connection reliability and application performance.

"We are excited to collaborate with Datalogic on the integration of the Qualcomm QCM4490 and QCS4490 in the Memor 30/35. This powerful combination of features will bring cutting-edge processing power, reliability and connectivity to workers in retail, industrial and logistics markets, helping enterprises to achieve peak productivity in their workflows," says Sebastiano Di Filippo Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Europe Inc.

To ensure your investment stays secure and operational for years and years to come, Datalogic provides monthly updates and patches while the Memor 30/35 supports Android Enterprise for the highest level of security in the industry.

"The Memor 30/35 superior performance is complemented by our comprehensive and worldwide EaseofCare service that, like the device itself, is designed to ensure an extended and problem-free lifecycle for the device and a comparably lower TCO - as well as peace of mind," says Datalogic Mobile Business Unit General Manager, Rosario Casillo.

As the sole European provider offering a comprehensive suite of products, Datalogic continues to spearhead innovation in mobile computer products, maintaining AIDC industry leadership for over four decades. The Memor 30/35 Family is the first cycle of new PDA ranges that will be gradually revealed throughout 2024 and 2025. The Memor 30/35 complements Datalogic's comprehensive lineup of wearable scanners, mobile computers, and vehicle mount terminals.

The Memor 30/35 Family PDA features:

Deepsight™ barcode decoding technology for superior scanning performance

2 brand new Halogen™ scan engines with reading capabilities up to 10m

Green Spot highly visible visual feedback directly on the scanned label

Qualcomm QCM4490 processor operating at 2.4GHz

Greater RAM of up to 6 GB coupled with 128 GB storage to run multiple apps

5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E & Bluetooth 5.2 for industry-leading-connectivity

A large 4680mAH battery for even longer use

8MP front-facing camera in addition to Push-To-Talk button on the side of the device facilitates easy communication between users

NFC reader in the device offers full 360-degree coverage for tap-on-pay support

13MP rear camera with autofocus and flash

Desktop docking accessory to transform Memor 30-35 in a fully featured workstation

Built-to-last Qi compatible wireless charging system

Android Enterprise support, platform support up to Android 18

Devices and accessories shipped in recycled and recyclable packaging

Media Contact

Fabio Rizzoli, Datalogic, +39 051 3147 447, [email protected], www.datalogic.com

SOURCE Datalogic