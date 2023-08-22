DataON Integrated Solutions for Azure Hybrid Workloads simplify procurement & deployment with an integrated hardware, software, and workload experience

Microsoft is proud of its long-standing relationship with DataON, Customers are always talking about how they need to modernize and simplify their IT infrastructure. DataON's Integrated Solutions with a complete end-to-end Microsoft hybrid cloud infrastructure and workloads can help them do both. Tweet this

DataON Integrated Solution for Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) hybrid – AKS hybrid is an on-premises implementation of the popular Azure Kubernetes Service orchestrator, which automates running containerized applications at scale while allowing users to operate consistent cloud native applications anywhere, making it quicker to get started hosting Linux and Windows containers in your data center.

DATAON INTEGRATED SYSTEMS FOR MICROSOFT AZURE STACK HCI are designed to increase an organization's control of and visibility into key resource management, provisioning, policy enforcement, app deployment, and security challenges. They combine Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, Azure Arc, and DataON servers built by Intel.

Azure Stack HCI is a hybrid cloud solution that merges the power of the Azure control plane with hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and enables organizations to advance digital modernization goals with cost-effective technology. HCI infrastructure provides benefits over traditional infrastructure deployments, including robust scalability, reliability, improved performance, simplified deployments and management, and software-defined infrastructure and reduced infrastructure costs.

"DataON has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest Microsoft and Intel data center technologies to market," said Howard Lo, vice president of sales and marketing, DataON. "From procurement to production, DataON's new Integrated Solutions for Microsoft Hybrid Cloud Workloads will deliver a simple, complete, and integrated hardware, software, and workload deployment experience for our customers. Azure Arc-enabled Microsoft Azure Stack HCI solutions from DataON powered by 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors will help customers modernize their IT infrastructure, leverage hybrid cloud technologies, reduce eco-footprint, and improve security."

"Companies are looking at AI at the Edge solutions to help solve operational and security challenges," said Benjamin Clements, President & CEO, Strategic Online Systems, Inc. "We are proud to partner with Microsoft, DataON, and NVIDIA for our StrategicVision solution to provide a secure on-premises solution that helps customers mitigate risk."

"Microsoft is proud of its long-standing relationship with DataON," said Dean Paron, Director of Partner Program management at Microsoft. "Customers are always talking about how they need to modernize and simplify their IT infrastructure. DataON's Integrated Solutions with a complete end-to-end Microsoft hybrid cloud infrastructure and workloads can help them do both."

ABOUT DATAON

DataON is a hybrid cloud computing company that exclusively leverages Microsoft technologies to build solutions that help companies and organizations achieve more with less. Our solutions utilize Azure Stack HCI for on-premises compute and storage and are designed so you can take advantage of Azure hybrid cloud services, and technologies such as Azure Arc, Azure Virtual Desktop, Azure Kubernetes Service, AI at the Edge, and more.

DataON is a leading Microsoft partner, with over 1500 HCI clusters deployed with over 1000 enterprise customers. With over 130 Integrated Systems and validated nodes in the Microsoft Azure Stack HCI Catalog, DataON's turnkey solutions are designed to provide the highest level of performance, manageability, and security offered. DataON is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft Cloud Service Provider (CSP), and an Intel Platinum Partner.

