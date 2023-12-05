DataON Partner Microsoft Named as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure

Many customers have expressed a desire to move to hybrid cloud but are concerned about choosing the right partner and technologies to make that leap. Gartner's accolades should help install customers' confidence in choosing Microsoft hybrid cloud solutions. Post this

This recognition from Gartner reflects Microsoft's ongoing investment in developing cutting-edge hybrid cloud solutions based on Azure, Azure Stack HCI, and Azure Arc. Microsoft hybrid cloud solutions empower organizations to build, manage, and deploy applications seamlessly across on-premises, multi-cloud, and edge environments. Microsoft hybrid solutions include Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS), Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and Azure Arc-enabled Data Services (SQL Managed Instance and PostgreSQL).

DataON partners with Microsoft to provide Integrated Solutions for Microsoft Azure Hybrid Cloud Workloads. They are designed to accelerate customers' hybrid cloud journey, combining DataON servers with Azure Stack HCI and Azure hybrid cloud workloads for a turnkey design, deployment, and integration experience with white glove service and support.

"DataON is excited to see Microsoft recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure," said Howard Lo, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at DataON. "Many customers have expressed a desire to move to hybrid cloud but are concerned about choosing the right partner and technologies to make that leap. Gartner's accolades should help instill customers' confidence in choosing Microsoft hybrid cloud solutions."

DataON is a hybrid cloud computing company that exclusively leverages Microsoft technologies to build solutions that help companies and organizations achieve more with less. Our solutions utilize Azure Stack HCI for on-premises compute and storage and are designed so you can take advantage of Azure hybrid cloud services, and technologies such as Azure Arc, Azure Virtual Desktop, Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Percept, AI at the Edge, and more.

DataON is a leading Microsoft partner, with over 1500 HCI clusters deployed with over 1000 enterprise customers. With over 110 Integrated Systems and validated nodes in the Microsoft Azure Stack HCI Catalog, DataON's turnkey solutions are designed to provide the highest level of performance, manageability, and security offered. DataON is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft Cloud Service Provider (CSP), and an Intel Platinum Partner.

