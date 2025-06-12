Datapeople Joins Phenom Partner Marketplace to Elevate Talent Acquisition Outcomes

Datapeople has joined the Phenom Partner Marketplace, enabling enterprise talent teams to integrate Datapeople's AI-powered job ad optimization directly into their Phenom workflows. This partnership helps organizations improve hiring speed, equity, and compliance by delivering clear, data-driven messaging from the first candidate touchpoint.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datapeople, the leading AI-powered talent attraction and productivity platform, today announced its addition to the Phenom Partner Marketplace. This collaboration makes it easier than ever for talent-centric enterprises to integrate data-driven job ad optimization directly within their Phenom ecosystem, increasing return on talent investments by amplifying hiring efficiency, equity, and effectiveness at scale.

With shared customers including Allianz, Conagra, and other enterprise leaders, Datapeople and Phenom are already trusted names. This new partnership brings that trust into tighter alignment by directly addressing a persistent challenge for Talent Acquisition Leaders - balancing speed to hire with a consistent, compelling talent experience. As hiring complexities grow, ensuring messaging is clear, unbiased, and adheres to evolving regulations can be a significant operational challenge. This partnership provides a powerful solution to maintain brand integrity and minimize compliance risks across all hiring efforts.

"Partnering with Phenom allows us to bring unparalleled job ad intelligence to a broader audience of forward-thinking TA and HR executives," stated Amit Bhatia, Co-Founder and CEO of Datapeople. "We believe that powerful talent experiences begin with authentic and compliant messaging. By offering Datapeople within the Phenom ecosystem, we're not just optimizing job ads; we're providing a data-driven layer that helps teams effortlessly uphold their brand standards, embrace best practices, and gain crucial insights into both in-flight and historic hiring, benefiting joint customers such as Conagra."

Built for Modern Talent Teams

Datapeople leverages proprietary AI and data science, drawing insights from over 100 million jobs, to generate and refine job ads for clarity, bias, and performance. This intelligence helps organizations cultivate and deploy their authentic employer brand efficiently without the usual sacrifices of speed or regulatory adherence. Working with Phenom through an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Datapeople ensures that every candidate interaction begins with compelling, data-backed messaging. This essential optimization layer amplifies the power of a Phenom-powered talent journey, attracting top talent and improving hiring outcomes throughout the entire candidate lifecycle.

"At Allianz, we're always looking for ways to maximize our talent experience and operational efficiency. Datapeople is our essential optimization layer that ensures our job ads are always clear, compliant, and attract the right candidates. Phenom provides a robust platform for our talent journey. This combination allows our teams to effortlessly uphold brand standards and gain real-time data on our hiring performance, truly elevating our talent experience and entire recruiting process." Dominik A. Hahn, Global Head of Group Talent Acquisition at Allianz.

A Shared Commitment To Talent

Datapeople's presence in the Phenom Marketplace is more than just a technical integration. It reflects both companies' deeply held belief in the potential of innovation in talent experience. By combining Phenom's end-to-end candidate engagement capabilities with Datapeople's AI-driven content optimization, enterprises can maximize their investment in talent by delivering a unified data-driven hiring process that is smarter, more consistent, and more equitable from the very first interaction.

"Phenom customers have made smart investments to elevate the talent experience," said Brett Van Buskirk, VP of Marketing at Datapeople. "We're thrilled to bring Datapeople into the Phenom Marketplace so our shared customers—and future ones—can further optimize job ads and drive measurable improvements in speed, quality, and equity of hire."

About Datapeople

Datapeople was built with the belief that candidates deserve a more human hiring experience and recruiters deserve a more effective one.

Datapeople is an AI-powered talent productivity platform. With Datapeople, hiring teams can instantly generate job ads that are inclusive, compliant, and high-performing, based on data from 100M+ jobs. Our platform enables your team to work twice as efficiently with accessible insights, collaboration, and process optimization.

Datapeople is used by hundreds of customers like Conagra, Allianz, Coda, and Remitly, in more than 80 countries. Partnering deeply with ATS leaders like Workday, Greenhouse, and SmartRecruiters, Datapeople's solution integrates seamlessly into existing hiring team workflows.

For more information, please visit datapeople.io, and connect with Datapeople on LinkedIn @datapeopleio.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

