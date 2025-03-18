Datapeople unlocks world-class recruiting analytics for all, making Insights accessible to more hiring teams

"Pulling reports is seamless and efficient, making it easy to access valuable insights. The integration with our ATS has been smooth, allowing for a streamlined workflow… [It is] effective in optimizing job postings and reviewing analytics." said Archana Mhatre from AstraZeneca Post this

Now as a standalone solution, Datapeople Insights provides intuitive dashboards that surface real-time recommendations and data on:

Candidate flow and sourcing, including delays and drop-off points

Job post performance across roles and regions

Hiring process and standards including compliance and brand

In addition to hiring performance data, Datapeople Insights leverages AI-powered content analysis to evaluate job descriptions for clarity, tone, and compliance, helping teams improve job content in real-time. This ensures job posts are:

Compliant, keeping pace with evolving pay transparency and hiring regulations

Optimized for major job boards and search engines

Bias-free, fostering more inclusive candidate pipelines

By surfacing clear content insights and data-backed recommendations, Datapeople Insights helps teams make data-informed decisions to improve their hiring efficiency and effectiveness, saving time and money.

Getting started with Datapeople Insights takes moments, and supports most major Applicant Tracking Systems. This enables talent teams to embrace hiring optimizations within days, not months. Powerful insights, rich user experience, and seamless integration make Datapeople Insights the right choice to elevate your recruiting efforts and impact.

If you are interested in getting started, let the team know here.

About Datapeople:

Datapeople was built with the belief that candidates deserve a more human hiring experience and recruiters deserve a more effective one.

Datapeople is an AI-powered talent productivity platform. With Datapeople, hiring teams can instantly generate job ads that are inclusive, compliant, and high-performing, based on data from 100M+ jobs. Our platform enables your team to work twice as efficiently with accessible insights, collaboration, and process optimization.

Datapeople is used by hundreds of customers like Conagra, Allianz, Coda, and Remitly, in more than 80 countries. Partnering deeply with ATS leaders like Workday, Greenhouse, and SmartRecruiters, Datapeople's solution integrates seamlessly into existing hiring team workflows.

Media Contact

Brett Van Buskirk, Datapeople, 1 5622438884, [email protected], https://datapeople.io/

SOURCE Datapeople