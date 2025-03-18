Datapeople unlocks world-class recruiting analytics for all, making Insights accessible to more hiring teams

Data-driven hiring is no longer a luxury out of reach for all but the largest and most well-resourced hiring teams. Datapeople Insights powers smarter hiring with intuitive analytics that streamline decisions.
NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datapeople, a leading AI-powered talent productivity platform, announces the availability of Datapeople Insights as a standalone product experience, empowering Talent Acquisition Leaders, Talent Operations, and Recruiters to embrace powerful, real-time hiring data without the complexity of a full platform overhaul.
Hiring teams have long struggled to access and interpret comprehensive recruiting data locked away in their ATS platforms, resulting in slow, manual reporting and decision-making based on intuition rather than data.
Now as a standalone solution, Datapeople Insights provides intuitive dashboards that surface real-time recommendations and data on:
- Candidate flow and sourcing, including delays and drop-off points
- Job post performance across roles and regions
- Hiring process and standards including compliance and brand
In addition to hiring performance data, Datapeople Insights leverages AI-powered content analysis to evaluate job descriptions for clarity, tone, and compliance, helping teams improve job content in real-time. This ensures job posts are:
- Compliant, keeping pace with evolving pay transparency and hiring regulations
- Optimized for major job boards and search engines
- Bias-free, fostering more inclusive candidate pipelines
By surfacing clear content insights and data-backed recommendations, Datapeople Insights helps teams make data-informed decisions to improve their hiring efficiency and effectiveness, saving time and money.
Getting started with Datapeople Insights takes moments, and supports most major Applicant Tracking Systems. This enables talent teams to embrace hiring optimizations within days, not months. Powerful insights, rich user experience, and seamless integration make Datapeople Insights the right choice to elevate your recruiting efforts and impact.
About Datapeople:
Datapeople was built with the belief that candidates deserve a more human hiring experience and recruiters deserve a more effective one.
Datapeople is an AI-powered talent productivity platform. With Datapeople, hiring teams can instantly generate job ads that are inclusive, compliant, and high-performing, based on data from 100M+ jobs. Our platform enables your team to work twice as efficiently with accessible insights, collaboration, and process optimization.
Datapeople is used by hundreds of customers like Conagra, Allianz, Coda, and Remitly, in more than 80 countries. Partnering deeply with ATS leaders like Workday, Greenhouse, and SmartRecruiters, Datapeople's solution integrates seamlessly into existing hiring team workflows.
