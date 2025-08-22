DataPhilanthropy Fuels Growth of TRCF's Scholarship Program for Teen Cancer Survivors Nationwide

"Teen cancer survivors are among the most underserved when it comes to support and access to education. Through our partnership with DataPhilanthropy, we're changing that by opening doors and creating a future of hope for these deserving scholars," said Lindsay Whittemore, Executive Director of TRCF Post this

Together, TRCF and DataPhilanthropy are committed to breaking down barriers, leveraging data to optimize and expand impact, and building a pipeline of future leaders who have overcome incredible challenges.

"Unlike most scholarship programs that just cover tuition, we support teen cancer survivors in a more holistic way. Using data and a hands-on approach to make sure scholars have the tools, support, and community they need to overcome challenges and graduate." - Jed Nahum, Vice President of Metrics at DataPhilanthropy

Every survivor deserves a chance at a future filled with hope and opportunity. To explore how you or your company can support this mission and open doors of opportunity, contact us at (972) 897‑3371 or [email protected].

About The Ruth Cheatham Foundation

The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF) empowers teen and young adult cancer survivors to thrive through scholarships, education support, and holistic programming. Founded in honor of Ruth Cheatham, the foundation is committed to removing financial and systemic barriers to education and life after cancer. Learn more at www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org.

About DataPhilanthropy

DataPhilanthropy is a nonprofit organization committed to data-driven giving, strategically funding initiatives that create measurable, scalable impact in communities nationwide. By aligning philanthropy with analytics and outcomes, DataPhilanthropy ensures resources are deployed effectively to generate lasting social change. Learn more at https://dataphilanthropy.org/.

Media Contact

Lindsay Whittemore, The Ruth Cheatham Foundation, 1 9728973371, [email protected], https://www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org/

LinkedIn

SOURCE The Ruth Cheatham Foundation