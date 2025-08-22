DataPhilanthropy Fuels Growth of TRCF's Scholarship Program for Teen Cancer Survivors Nationwide

The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting teen and young adult cancer survivors, announced today a major grant from DataPhilanthropy that will significantly expand access to higher education for cancer survivors nationwide.
DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This investment in The Ruth Cheatham Foundation will fund a 30% growth in TRCF's scholarship programming for the 2025–26 academic year, supporting 345 new and returning young cancer scholars nationwide. These scholarships help young cancer survivors overcome barriers to higher education and pursue their academic and career dreams after treatment.
"We are deeply grateful for DataPhilanthropy's commitment to using data-driven giving to create meaningful impact," said Lindsay Whittemore, Executive Director of The Ruth Cheatham Foundation. "Teen and young adult cancer survivors are among the most underserved when it comes to post-treatment support and access to education. Through our partnership with DataPhilanthropy, we're changing that by opening doors to opportunity and creating a future of hope for these deserving scholars."
Together, TRCF and DataPhilanthropy are committed to breaking down barriers, leveraging data to optimize and expand impact, and building a pipeline of future leaders who have overcome incredible challenges.
"Unlike most scholarship programs that just cover tuition, we support teen cancer survivors in a more holistic way. Using data and a hands-on approach to make sure scholars have the tools, support, and community they need to overcome challenges and graduate." - Jed Nahum, Vice President of Metrics at DataPhilanthropy
Every survivor deserves a chance at a future filled with hope and opportunity. To explore how you or your company can support this mission and open doors of opportunity, contact us at (972) 897‑3371 or [email protected].
About The Ruth Cheatham Foundation
The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF) empowers teen and young adult cancer survivors to thrive through scholarships, education support, and holistic programming. Founded in honor of Ruth Cheatham, the foundation is committed to removing financial and systemic barriers to education and life after cancer. Learn more at www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org.
About DataPhilanthropy
DataPhilanthropy is a nonprofit organization committed to data-driven giving, strategically funding initiatives that create measurable, scalable impact in communities nationwide. By aligning philanthropy with analytics and outcomes, DataPhilanthropy ensures resources are deployed effectively to generate lasting social change. Learn more at https://dataphilanthropy.org/.
