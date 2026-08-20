DataPivot Technologies Marks More Than a Decade of Growth with New Headquarters

"This is an aggressive, intentional, and measured move, that reflects where we are as a company today and more importantly where we are headed." - Giles Westie, CEO, DataPivot Technologies Post this

"This is an aggressive, intentional, and measured move, that reflects where we are as a company today and more importantly where we are headed," said Giles Westie, CEO, DataPivot Technologies. "Eleven consecutive years of growth are the result of exceptional people, exceptional focus, trusted client relationships, and an unwavering commitment to delivering results. As we enter this next chapter, we're creating a first class space to grow our team, invest in innovation, and continue raising the bar for what clients should expect from a technology partner."

Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth

The move reinforces DataPivot's commitment to "Bringing Silicon Valley to the Merrimack Valley," as the region is well known for its engineering talent, strong educational institutions, and growing technology sector. The new headquarters will provide more room for employee growth and a better working environment while serving as the center for DataPivot's continued investment in its Managed Services portfolio, one of the company's fastest-growing practice areas focused on delivering Data Protection and Cyber Resilience as a service.

"With AI, Cloud, and the never ending security battle, the technology landscape is evolving faster than ever, and DataPivot was built to help our customers stay ahead of it," said Westie, "Our clients trust us to help them navigate that complexity with confidence. Our new headquarters reflects our commitment to investing in the people, the expertise, and the capabilities to support our clients for years to come."

DataPivot Technologies is actively hiring across multiple disciplines. Interested candidates can learn more about career opportunities and company culture by visiting the careers page (https://www.datapivottech.com/about/careers/)

About DataPivot Technologies

DataPivot Technologies is an award-winning data center and cloud technologies solutions provider focused on data protection and security. For more than a decade, the company has helped organizations modernize their IT environments, strengthen cyber resilience, and accelerate digital transformation enabling DataPivot's customers to effectively leverage technology to achieve better business outcomes. Learn more at www.datapivottech.com

Media Contact

Matt Landry, The Second Row, 1 617-699-7205, [email protected]

SOURCE DataPivot Technologies