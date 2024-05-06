Dataprise Appoints Amanda Gill as Senior Vice President of Human Resources to Champion Talent Development and Create Great People Experiences

"Her strategies to enhance people operations and attract and retain top talent will help further position Dataprise as an employer of choice for associates to advance and thrive." Post this

"Amanda's extensive leadership experience driving HR strategies and fostering talent at enterprise technology companies will greatly benefit Dataprise as we continue to grow and expand into a national leader," stated William Flannery, CEO of Dataprise. "Her strategies to enhance people operations and attract and retain top talent will help further position Dataprise as an employer of choice for associates to advance and thrive."

A passionate leader with 25+ years' of human resources experience, Gill has an extensive background in HR operations, retention planning, M&A integration, and talent acquisition, with recent roles serving as the Head of Talent Acquisition for North America and Latin America at Nokia and Vice President of Talent Acquisition for Oracle. Her skillsets and responsibilities extended beyond recruitment to include strategic collaboration, stakeholder management, and shaping initiatives in compensation, benefits, retention, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and learning and development.

"As I join Dataprise, I am deeply committed to championing a people-first approach and cultivating a workplace where associates are proud to work," stated Gill. "Dataprise has an incredible team of talented individuals, and they are the key to our success in delighting our clients and delivering exceptional services. I look forward to driving forward an inclusive culture where every associate is valued and supported in growing both personally and professionally."

Gill holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Florida Atlantic University and has completed Accelerate Executive Insight (AEI) programs through the University of Michigan and IESE.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

Media Contact

Kristina Mack, Dataprise, 1 301-998-3688, [email protected], www.dataprise.com

SOURCE Dataprise