Dataprise Appoints Nima Khamooshi as Vice President of Cybersecurity to Strengthen Preeminent National MSSP Business

"Nima's deep expertise combined with Dataprise's top cyber talent add accelerant to our fast-growing cyber business, allowing us to out-innovate bad actors and protect our clients," said John Raos, President, Dataprise. "Nima's strategic vision will expand our capabilities in defending against the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. His exceptional track record in global security enhancements and commitment to an accountable, security-first culture ensures that Dataprise will not only continue to deliver top-tier cybersecurity services but will also redefine industry standards for excellence."

With over two decades of leadership in the cybersecurity domain, Khamooshi brings to Dataprise a wealth of experience, including spearheading global information security programs, establishing robust security strategies, and fostering successful partnerships. Most recently Khamooshi was Global Information Security Practice Leader at Lumen Technologies, where he led global customer facing security delivery activities and security operations teams. Previously, Khamooshi held leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, The College Board and Conference of State Bank Supervisors.

"I am honored to join Dataprise, a company renowned for its dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of managed security services," said Khamooshi. "The landscape of cybersecurity is ever-evolving, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our security offerings, protect our clients against emerging threats, and support the company's growth in this critical area."

Dataprise's Managed Cybersecurity solutions continue to win industry accolades. In 2023, Dataprise was named "Defender of the Year" by The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI). The company also took home the prestigious "Disruptor of the Year" award from Channel Futures, and continues to top the MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list.

Khamooshi holds a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from the University of Maryland University College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Information Systems, from the University of Arkansas. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and holds several prestigious certifications in the field of information technology and security.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

Media Contact

