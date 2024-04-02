Dataprise, Converge and Risk Cooperative Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Insurance Offerings for Organizations with Managed Cybersecurity

"The inclusion of Dataprise in ConvergeConnect not only provides clients with access to an industry-leading cyber insurance program plus security services, but also ensures they have the necessary safeguards in place to mitigate risks effectively." Post this

ConvergeConnect, a partnered insurance program, is backed by Converge Insurance, pioneers in advanced cyber risk management and underwriting, and brokered by Risk Cooperative, a leading minority-owned insurance brokerage. ConvergeConnect offers primary cyber coverage through prequalified technology provider partnerships for companies with up to $750 million in revenue, and provides best-in-class customer solutions leveraging unmatched insights on cybersecurity posture. Dataprise's Managed Cybersecurity Premier platform underwent and successfully passed a series of rigorous tests and validations to become an approved partner in ConvergeConnect.

"With cyber attacks increasing in frequency every day, cyber risk is quickly becoming a primary focus for businesses concerned with this fast-evolving threat," said Converge CEO, Thomas Kang. "Our collaboration with Dataprise builds upon our common commitment to using technology to fight technology by deploying our proprietary data ecosystem to address these growing threats and provide clients with comprehensive insurance solutions."

The key elements of ConvergeConnect include a streamlined application and underwriting process for current subscribers of Dataprise's Managed Cybersecurity Premier service, providing core security services and data to establish their eligibility for top-tier coverage and pricing. While tailored for each organization, clients that leverage the Dataprise Managed Cybersecurity Premier can obtain up to a 30% credit on premiums. Quotes and coverage binding are turned around in as little as 72 hours.

Despite the looming threat of cyberattacks, the vast majority of SMBs lack adequate cyber protection due to cost, inaccessibility, and limited IT resources. Many SMBs are either underinsured or uninsured, leaving them exposed. "The mid-market firms that make up so much of our economic development are the most vulnerable to cyber threats. Many deem the cyber insurance underwriting process too onerous and prices too high to obtain coverage," says Risk Cooperative CEO, Andres Franzetti. "This partnership and the ConvergeConnect program aim to help close the gap between MSP providers and cyber insurers, offering clients direct rewards to enacting proper cybersecurity defenses, putting a fixed price on recovery resources."

"The cyber insurance industry has done more over the last few years to incentivize good cyber hygiene than anything else, as they get increasingly granular in their evaluation of security standards. We are very excited to be partnering with Risk Cooperative and Converge to help our customers build cyber resiliency against the threats of tomorrow," adds Mary Beth Hamilton.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

About Converge

Converge fuses cyber insurance, security and technology to provide businesses with clear, confident cyber protection. Deploying a proprietary data ecosystem underpinned by expert underwriting, it provides risk solutions that deliver high-value strategies with improved outcomes. Converge's philosophy is that insurance needs the right elements and personalized approach to mitigate risk. By partnering with its policyholders, Converge precisely formulates their business needs so they can confidently become cyber secure. Converge is headquartered in New York and operates across the U.S.

About Risk Cooperative

A division of independent insurance brokerage Ensurise, LLC, Risk Cooperative is a minority-owned insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm. Licensed in all 50 states and D.C., Risk Cooperative helps organizations address risk, readiness and resilience across all classes of risk – including comprehensive employee benefits, life and health, property and casualty, cyber and other specialty lines. Appointed with all major carriers, we place domestic and international insurance solutions to help meet clients' needs.

Media Contact

Mary Beth Hamilton, Dataprise, 1 3019450562, [email protected]

SOURCE Dataprise