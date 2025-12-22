Dataprise Launches Transparent Managed IT Plans and Pricing to Simplify IT for Midmarket Businesses

"Our clients need clarity and confidence in their IT investments. By introducing these streamlined bundles, we're removing complexity and delivering a single, trusted solution that scales with their business." said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer of Dataprise. Post this

IT Foundation: Core IT support and essential cybersecurity for organizations seeking reliable basics

IT Fortify: Enhanced infrastructure management and advanced cybersecurity capabilities for elevated resilience

IT Comply: Comprehensive compliance and risk management for businesses with regulatory requirements

Each bundle provides 24x7 end-user support, proactive infrastructure management, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity, with options to add services such as disaster recovery planning, mobility management, and compliance assessments. Pricing is simple and transparent, with per-user models and discounts for multi-year commitments.

"Our clients need clarity and confidence in their IT investments," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer of Dataprise. "By introducing these streamlined bundles, we're removing complexity and delivering a single, trusted solution that scales with their business. This launch underscores our mission to empower organizations with secure, robust technology strategies that drive growth."

For plan features and pricing, visit Dataprise's Managed IT plans and pricing page at https://www.dataprise.com/managed-it-plans-pricing.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise is committed to enabling its clients to achieve excellence through technology, positioning itself as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers top-notch managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, mobility and managed end-user services, transforming businesses and enhancing user experiences while mitigating risks.

Dataprise has launched new transparent Managed IT plans designed for midmarket businesses seeking predictable pricing and a single, proactive IT partner. The bundled offerings combine 24x7 IT support, proactive infrastructure management, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and optional compliance and disaster recovery services under a simple per-user pricing model, helping organizations reduce complexity and better align IT with business goals.

Media Contact

Kristina Mack, Dataprise, 1 301-998-3688, [email protected], www.dataprise.com

SOURCE Dataprise