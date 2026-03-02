Dataprise Promotes Scott Brindamour to Chief Strategy Officer to Advance Company's Long-Term Vision

"Scott has been instrumental in shaping how Dataprise thinks about strategy, product, and long-term value creation. His ability to connect vision with execution while bringing leaders together across the organization makes him the ideal person for this role." - William Flannery, CEO, Dataprise Post this

As Chief Strategy Officer, Scott will lead and continue to build Dataprise's product organization, guiding portfolio strategy, service design, and bundled offerings that support the company's go-to-market approach. Working closely with Dataprise's executive leadership team, Scott will ensure alignment across business objectives, product evolution, partner priorities, and growth initiatives as the company scales both organically and through acquisition.

Prior to Dataprise, Brindamour led product management and innovation at Lumen Technologies and held senior go-to-market and architecture leadership roles at CenturyLink and SAVVIS Communications across Cloud Architecture, Enterprise Architecture, Technology Strategy, and Solutions Engineering. With more than three decades of experience spanning product management, innovation, and technical sales leadership, Brindamour is well-positioned to guide the evolution and execution of Dataprise's long-term vision.

"Scott has been instrumental in shaping how Dataprise thinks about strategy, product, and long-term value creation," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer of Dataprise. "His ability to connect vision with execution while bringing leaders together across the organization makes him the ideal person for this role as we continue to scale and expand on our strategy for the future."

"Dataprise has a unique opportunity to lead the market by delivering a standardized, proactive, world-class experience for clients that simplifies IT while reducing risk to their organization," said Scott Brindamour, Chief Strategy Officer. "I'm excited to continue working alongside this leadership team to build clarity and momentum as we grow the business and deliver even greater value to our clients."

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise is committed to enabling its clients to achieve excellence through technology, positioning itself as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers top-notch managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, mobility and managed end-user services, transforming businesses and enhancing user experiences while mitigating risks.

Media Contact

Kristina Mack, Dataprise, 1 301-998-3688, [email protected], https://www.dataprise.com/

SOURCE Dataprise