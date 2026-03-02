Dataprise Promotes Scott Brindamour to Chief Strategy Officer to Advance Company's Long-Term Vision

Dataprise, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, today announced the promotion of Scott Brindamour to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dataprise, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, today announced the promotion of Scott Brindamour to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this expanded role, Brindamour will spearhead efforts to translate Dataprise's long-term vision into a cohesive, multi-year corporate strategy that accelerates growth and strengthens the company's position as a market-leading, security-first national MSP.
Since joining Dataprise as VP of Strategy in 2025, Brindamour has made a significant impact on the organization through corporate and product direction, oversight and refinement of Dataprise's Solutions Engineering team, and recently assuming leadership of the Professional Services team for continued alignment and success.
As Chief Strategy Officer, Scott will lead and continue to build Dataprise's product organization, guiding portfolio strategy, service design, and bundled offerings that support the company's go-to-market approach. Working closely with Dataprise's executive leadership team, Scott will ensure alignment across business objectives, product evolution, partner priorities, and growth initiatives as the company scales both organically and through acquisition.
Prior to Dataprise, Brindamour led product management and innovation at Lumen Technologies and held senior go-to-market and architecture leadership roles at CenturyLink and SAVVIS Communications across Cloud Architecture, Enterprise Architecture, Technology Strategy, and Solutions Engineering. With more than three decades of experience spanning product management, innovation, and technical sales leadership, Brindamour is well-positioned to guide the evolution and execution of Dataprise's long-term vision.
"Scott has been instrumental in shaping how Dataprise thinks about strategy, product, and long-term value creation," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer of Dataprise. "His ability to connect vision with execution while bringing leaders together across the organization makes him the ideal person for this role as we continue to scale and expand on our strategy for the future."
"Dataprise has a unique opportunity to lead the market by delivering a standardized, proactive, world-class experience for clients that simplifies IT while reducing risk to their organization," said Scott Brindamour, Chief Strategy Officer. "I'm excited to continue working alongside this leadership team to build clarity and momentum as we grow the business and deliver even greater value to our clients."
About Dataprise
Founded in 1995, Dataprise is committed to enabling its clients to achieve excellence through technology, positioning itself as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers top-notch managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, mobility and managed end-user services, transforming businesses and enhancing user experiences while mitigating risks.
Media Contact
Kristina Mack, Dataprise, 1 301-998-3688, [email protected], https://www.dataprise.com/
SOURCE Dataprise
Share this article