Dataprise Welcomes Accomplished Finance Leader Siobhan de Leeuw as New Chief Financial Officer

"Her extensive experience in financial management, coupled with her proven ability to foster cross-departmental, collaborative relationships and create high-performing teams, will be invaluable as we continue to scale and execute on our strategic goals." -William Flannery, Dataprise CEO Post this

De Leeuw's extensive background includes leadership roles at enterprise organizations, including her most recent position as VP of FP&A and Sales Operations at Everbridge. Prior to Everbridge, she held leadership roles at Savvis, CenturyLink, and Cable & Wireless. De Leeuw has a proven track record of building strong teams, leading business transformations, and providing effective financial oversight in both public and private multi-national companies. Her experience spans financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, sales, operations, M&A, and driving collaboration across all functions of the business.

"Joining Dataprise is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company with a strong track record and high potential for continued growth," said de Leeuw. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in financial strategy, operations, and leadership to help drive Dataprise's success in the next phase of its journey."

"We are thrilled to welcome Siobhan to our leadership team," said William Flannery, CEO of Dataprise. "Her extensive experience in financial management, coupled with her proven ability to foster cross-departmental, collaborative relationships and create high-performing teams, will be invaluable as we continue to scale and execute on our strategic goals."

De Leeuw is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (FCCA) and holds an Executive Masters in International Business from Saint Louis University.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks. Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

Media Contact

Mary Beth Hamilton, Dataprise, 1 301-945-0562, [email protected], www.dataprise.com

SOURCE Dataprise