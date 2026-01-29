Dataprise Welcomes Accomplished Sales Leader Walt Strubbe as New Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Go-to-Market Strategy

Dataprise, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, today announced the appointment of seasoned sales leader Walt Strubbe as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dataprise, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, today announced the appointment of seasoned sales leader Walt Strubbe as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Strubbe will advance the company's go-to-market strategy and optimize execution across the entire revenue engine to accelerate growth and expand the company's market presence.
Strubbe brings more than two decades of leadership, revenue growth, and operational excellence in private equity-backed environments spanning MSP, networking, cloud, and security. Most recently, he served as SVP of Global Sales at Masergy, where he delivered strong, consistent results while managing and scaling a high-performing global sales organization. Prior to Masergy, he led sales teams at Tata Communications, CenturyLink, and Savvis. His strategic leadership has repeatedly strengthened client engagement and elevated sales execution, enabling higher-quality pipeline development and ongoing achievement across the sales teams he has led.
"Walt is a leader and builder of high-performing, client-centric teams. His track record in scaling revenue, elevating sales productivity, and tightening GTM operating rhythms will accelerate our next chapter," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team."
"Dataprise has the right platform, people, and momentum to lead this market," said Walt Strubbe, Chief Revenue Officer. "I'm excited to partner across sales, client success, marketing, and delivery to deepen client value and drive durable, efficient growth."
About Dataprise
Founded in 1995, Dataprise is committed to enabling its clients to achieve excellence through technology, positioning itself as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers top-notch managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, mobility and managed end-user services, transforming businesses and enhancing user experiences while mitigating risks.
Media Contact
Kristina Mack, Dataprise, 1 301-998-3688, [email protected], www.dataprise.com
SOURCE Dataprise
Share this article