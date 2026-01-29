Dataprise Welcomes Accomplished Sales Leader Walt Strubbe as New Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Go-to-Market Strategy

"Walt is a leader and builder of high-performing, client-centric teams. His track record in scaling revenue, elevating sales productivity, and tightening GTM operating rhythms will accelerate our next chapter," - William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise Post this

"Walt is a leader and builder of high-performing, client-centric teams. His track record in scaling revenue, elevating sales productivity, and tightening GTM operating rhythms will accelerate our next chapter," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team."

"Dataprise has the right platform, people, and momentum to lead this market," said Walt Strubbe, Chief Revenue Officer. "I'm excited to partner across sales, client success, marketing, and delivery to deepen client value and drive durable, efficient growth."

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise is committed to enabling its clients to achieve excellence through technology, positioning itself as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers top-notch managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, mobility and managed end-user services, transforming businesses and enhancing user experiences while mitigating risks.

Media Contact

Kristina Mack, Dataprise, 1 301-998-3688, [email protected], www.dataprise.com

SOURCE Dataprise