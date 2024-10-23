Dataprise Welcomes Industry Leader Howard Malloy as COO to Lead Operational Strategy and Excellence

"With his extensive expertise in transforming organizations to meet strategic challenges...he is the ideal candidate to help us navigate our next phase of growth." -William Flannery, CEO, Dataprise Post this

With over 30 years of executive leadership experience and expertise in developing world-class client support models, Malloy is poised to drive significant growth and operational strategy at Dataprise. He joins Dataprise from Ensono, where he spent nearly nine years shaping the company's direction and culture while serving as Managing Director of India, Managing Director of Europe and most recently SVP, Global and Commercial Accounts. Prior to Ensono, Malloy held service delivery and operations leadership roles at Savvis and CenturyLink. Malloy's expertise in transforming organizations and fostering innovation has consistently produced impressive results during his management of large-scale operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"I am excited to be joining the Dataprise team at a time of incredible corporate growth and innovation," stated Malloy. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise in managing cross-functional global operations and driving strategic business growth strategies to continue to enhance Dataprise's operational efficiency and client experience."

Malloy holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Webster University.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks. Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

