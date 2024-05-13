Dataprise's CMO Mary Beth Hamilton Named to CRN's Prestigious 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 List and Promoted to Lead Dataprise Regional Offices

"Mary Beth stands out as an outstanding, vibrant leader that has played a vital role as Dataprise has grown to be the strategic IT partner of choice for organizations nationwide." - William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise Post this

In addition to her role in Marketing and the channel, Hamilton was recently named Senior Vice President of Regional Offices at Dataprise. She will drive Dataprise's regional office strategy and unification forward as Dataprise continues to acquire region-leading managed service providers to deliver enterprise-level solutions on a local, personalized basis.

"Best-in-class talent and passionate leaders are at the heart of Dataprise's success. Mary Beth stands out as an outstanding, vibrant leader that has played a vital role as Dataprise has grown to be the strategic IT partner of choice for organizations nationwide," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise. "I cannot think of a better individual to spearhead our regional efforts as we continue to evolve and deliver premier IT services across the nation. I am thrilled to celebrate her achievements and the incredible impact she has made on our channel efforts and business growth."

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Media Contact

Kristina Mack, Dataprise, 1 301-998-3688, [email protected], www.dataprise.com

SOURCE Dataprise