DataRock Technologies and Dataark Systems Partner to Launch Quantum-Secure, Ransomware-Proof Database Solution

New offering—ElephantSqlDB—combines quantum tech, GenAI, and blockchain to deliver a faster, safer, and more compliant database platform for modern enterprises.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataRock Technologies, an innovator in future-proof data protection, today announced a strategic partnership with Dataark Systems, creator of the world's first managed quantum cloud database. Together, the companies have launched ElephantSqlDB, a next-generation database platform designed to meet the growing demand for data integrity, operational speed, and regulatory compliance in today's enterprise environments.

ElephantSqlDB is powered by DataRock's High-Speed Ledger Technology (HSLT), a reimagined blockchain infrastructure that ensures all data is encrypted, tamperproof, and immutable. This centralized ledger approach replaces traditional decentralized models—offering tighter control and significantly improved performance. The combined solution also supports multiple SQL dialects, NoSQL, and AI/vector data types, making it an all-in-one platform for modern data operations.

With ransomware attacks on the rise, and the average ransom payment reaching $2.73 million in 2024, organizations are under increasing pressure to secure their data. At the same time, meeting regulatory requirements—such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 and 2, GDPR, and CMMC—is becoming more complex and resource-intensive.

"Adopting quantum-safe technology has traditionally been expensive and complex," said Cedric Harris, CEO of Dataark Systems. "By joining forces with DataRock, we're bringing enterprises a streamlined, cost-effective way to future-proof their data infrastructure—without the usual trade-offs in performance or usability."

Key Features and Benefits:

10x faster query performance over traditional database systems

90% reduction in energy usage, driving greener IT operations

Lower infrastructure costs, thanks to efficient system architecture

GenAI-powered data search, converting natural language into database queries

Support for 13+ SQL dialects, enabling easy integration into existing environments

Unified storage for SQL, NoSQL, and vector/AI data—on one secure platform

The platform also simplifies compliance by embedding key data protections at the infrastructure level, making it easier for teams to align with regulatory and audit requirements.

"Our mission at DataRock is to give organizations full control over their data—both now and in the future," said Toney Jennings, CEO of DataRock Technologies. "Partnering with Dataark allows us to deliver a transformative solution that not only meets today's toughest data challenges but is built to evolve with tomorrow's demands."

To learn more about DataRock Technologies, visit: www.datarock.biz

To learn more about Dataark Systems, visit: www.elephantsqldb.com

About DataRock Technologies

DataRock Technologies is the leading provider of future-proof data security solutions. We leverage quantum-resistant encryption and zero-trust technologies to provide perpetual control of structured and unstructured data. By future-proofing data and creating an environment anchored in trust and integrity, DataRock is addressing today's most challenging privacy and protection challenges and empowering organizations business. For more information, visit: https://www.datarock.biz/

About Dataark Systems, LLC,

Dataark Systems, LLC is the creator of the innovative Quantum Cloud Database® and ElephantSqlDB®. Specializing in AI, SQL, and NoSQL solutions, Dataark provides secure, scalable, and affordable data management for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on simplicity and performance, Dataark empowers organizations to maximize the potential of their data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.elephantsqldb.com

