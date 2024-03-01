DataSelf Analytics Announces Top Partner Awards for 2023

"Our partners' success is primarily due to them showing their clients that business intelligence is not only affordable to small and mid-sized companies, but is typically up-and-running in a single day. BI-based reporting has turned our partners' clients into true 'data heroes'." Post this

SWK Technologies has earned this coveted award for the second year in a row.

Top Rookie VAR: Evron Computer Systems, Corp.

Evron started reselling DataSelf technology in late 2023 and concluded the year with two large deals in December.

Top Embedded VAR: Quantumleaf Solutions.

Quantumleaf is a DataSelf Embedded Partner and recorded 2023's largest embedded SaaS deal.

DataHero VAR: Net@Work.

Net@Work's extensive internal use of BI-based Reporting for improved decision-making earned them this special DataHero VAR award.

Following a substantial investment in reseller training and support services, the DataSelf partner community accounted for more than 75% of all revenues, an increase of over 15% from pre-pandemic years. According to Joni Girardi, DataSelf founder & CEO, this expansion of educational services has resulted in improved client understanding of BI's critical role in ERP implementations.

"For many people, BI has been a vague and frightening concept. Our partners de-mystify this concept and show how – at its core – BI makes reporting better and easier for both business users and analysts. By providing deeper business insight via a simplified user experience, non-technical staff like managers and executives can easily get their own critical insight whenever they need it."

DataSelf's resellers have also focused on clarifying two common misconceptions about business intelligence-based software – an excessive price tag and implementations that go on for months or years. Girardi adds, "Our partners' success is primarily due to them showing their clients that business intelligence is not only affordable to small and mid-sized companies, but is typically up-and-running in a single day. BI-based reporting has turned our partners' clients into true 'data heroes'."

About DataSelf Corp.

DataSelf Analytics provides a business intelligence-based reporting solution that enables more-informed decision-making. Managers get a 360-degree view of their business, including retail, manufacturing, distribution, field service, construction, and non-profit.

Deployed in minutes, DataSelf's solution includes a "no code / low code / full code" data optimization tool (ETL+) that consolidates your data silos into a data warehouse. DataSelf also leverages the ease-of-use of Tableau, Power BI, and Excel, and includes 8,000+ KPIs to anticipate reporting needs for instant ROI.

DataSelf comes pre configured for use with popular ERPs and CRMs such as Acumatica, HubSpot, Infor, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Quickbooks, Sage, SAP, and Salesforce.com. Visit https://www.dataself.com.

Media Contact

Joni Girardi, DataSelf Corp., 1 888-910-9802 701, [email protected], www.DataSelf.com

SOURCE DataSelf Corp.