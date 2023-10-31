DataSelf Celebrates Anniversary of ETL+ with New Release

"BI people spend a lot of time working on the information that decision makers need. It's critical that their data is as accurate, clean, and updated as possible. This release of ETL+ focuses on improvements to our clients' data pipelines to ensure that they are reliable, secure, and automated." Post this

ETL+ performance has been improved via automated logging, notification, and response to environmental issues that can impact an installation. These include a client's hardware, software, and internet environments as well as issues with the OS, .NET, ports, disk space, and RAM. And, the new release features 'automated reconnection'; if environmental factors cause a connection to drop, ETL+ will auto-reconnect without disruption.

The ETL+ user experience has been improved via an enhanced interface that includes new icons, color-coded tables, expanded field descriptions, and informational messages. New system shortcuts and improvements to the data security framework are also included.

Joni Girardi, CEO of DataSelf, adds that "BI people spend a lot of time working on the information that decision-makers need. It's critical that their data is as accurate, clean, and updated as possible. This release of ETL+ focuses on improvements to our clients' data pipelines to ensure that they are reliable, secure, and automated."

More detailed descriptions of the new features as well as download links to the new version of ETL+ are available at: https://kb.dataself.com/ds/dataself-etl-release-history-download-links

Media Contact

Joni Girardi, DataSelf Corp., 1 888-910-9802 701, [email protected], www.DataSelf.com

SOURCE DataSelf Corp.