DataSelf Releases Analytics Plus™ for Next-Generation Business Intelligence with AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSelf Corp., the mid-market leader in BI-based analytics, today announced the release of DataSelf Analytics Plus™ powered by DataSelf ETL+ Web, a next-generation suite of business intelligence solutions that leverages artificial intelligence. ETL+ Web combines four key components that uniquely support advanced analytics with a self-service deployment module that reduces implementation time from days to minutes.

With a focus on BI technology starting in 2005, and an initial development of "BI with AI" beginning in 2018, DataSelf Corporation has realized a vision whereby AI supports organizations on both the front-end and back-end of a BI technology. By embedding AI data analysis on the front-end of a BI solution, DataSelf provides business users with a conversational medium in which their questions are answered and related business insights are presented via AI's intuitive interface.

DataSelf AI+™ is a suite of AI-powered components that complement the ETL+™ data warehousing module, the DFT+™ automated data modeling module, and the KPI+™ metric, report, and dashboard templates. By supercharging every layer of the BI stack with AI, DataSelf enables organizations to cover traditional reporting and implement a trustworthy decision-support system that's built on clarity, consistency, and ease of use.

According to Joni Girardi, CEO of DataSelf, "Too many organizations are adopting AI technologies that are superficial or aren't trustworthy. DataSelf BI with AI goes deep and wide into an organization's decision support system – including data cleansing and optimization, automated modeling and metric creation, and the assurance of business insight that results in the all-important single version of the truth."

ETL+ Web also addresses the time-consuming process of installing an end-to-end BI solution – or even evaluating it. DataSelf's new Self-Service Deployment™ dramatically simplifies it into a minutes-long process.

As Girardi adds, "How can BI developers expect prospective clients to adopt their solutions when the very process of evaluating those solutions takes way too long? If BI is to fulfill its promise to make decision-making faster and easier, the BI solution itself has got to be quick to deploy, test, and customize. By leveraging AI across the board, DataSelf's next-generation BI simplifies and expedites the reporting process and delivers on that promise."

DataSelf Analytics provides a business intelligence-based reporting solution that enables more-informed decision-making. Managers get a 360-degree view of their business, including retail, manufacturing, distribution, field service, construction, and non-profit.

Deployed in minutes, DataSelf's solution includes a "no code / low code / full code" data optimization tool (ETL+) that consolidates your data silos into a data warehouse; DFT+ for automated data modeling; KPI+ for ready-to-go actionable insights; and AI+ to accelerate informed decisions. DataSelf also leverages the ease-of-use of Power BI, Tableau and Excel, and includes 8,000+ KPI templates to anticipate reporting needs for instant ROI.

DataSelf comes preconfigured with templates for popular ERPs and CRMs such as Acumatica, HubSpot, Infor, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP, and Salesforce.com. Visit https://www.dataself.com.

