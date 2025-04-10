DataSelf Releases 'Dimension, Fact & Time' Module to Expedite Reporting

The industry's first data modeling automation

SAN JOSE, Calif. , April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSelf Corp., the mid-market leader in BI-based analytics and data warehousing software, today announced the release of DataSelf DFT™, a dimension, fact, and time (DFT) module within the DataSelf ETL+™ data warehousing solution.

DataSelf DFT automatically transforms data (whether from ERP, CRM, or other data silos) into a DFT state and stores it in a data warehouse, making it instantly ready for expedited reporting and simplified analytics.

Historically, dimension, fact, and time modeling has been a complex, time-consuming, manual procedure that optimizes application (and other) data for reporting and analytics. With DataSelf DFT, processes such as schema definition, mapping, data review, and analytics configuration are reduced from days to hours – with a corresponding reduction in implementation cost.

According to Joni Girardi, CEO of DataSelf, "sophisticated analytics for transactional (OLTP) applications (like ERP and CRM) have always been difficult to build, taken too long to run, and can become a nightmare to maintain (especially with analyst turnover). Automating the dimension, fact, and time model seamlessly transforms client data and empowers analytics that are easier to build, faster to generate, and are more easily adaptable to changes in the data schema."

DataSelf DFT works by centralizing and modeling all data (application, Excel, web, or other silos) in a data warehouse. Once there, fact-based KPIs are auto-generated to establish and preserve the critical 'single version of the truth'. Using a standard data model, the need for app-specific schema knowledge is dramatically reduced so that non-data analyst users can create their own reports. Furthermore, due to the highly-optimized structure of DataSelf DFT's data warehouse, all reports are generated in under ten seconds.

With the release of DataSelf DFT, sophisticated report design is quick and cost effective. Data silos are eliminated, report production speed is exponentially accelerated, and statistical and trend-based analytics are simplified.

As Girardi concludes, "dimension, fact, and time as a modeling best practice has been around for years, and many reporting technologies tout it as a feature. But clients looking to accelerate their decision-making also need to accelerate their data modeling process – both today and in the future. Clients need to get out of manual DFT modeling and get into an automated DFT module — found only in DataSelf DFT."

