DataSelf Releases 'ETL+ 2026' for Next-Gen Business Intelligence

DataSelf ETL+ 2026 marries the power of data visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau, and Excel with a trio of BI-support modules for data warehousing, data modeling, and report templates. Starting with a new version of ETL+, DataSelf's flagship data optimization module, traditional reporting issues such as missing, bad, or conflicting data are resolved—enabling sophisticated analytics that effectively transform raw application data into actionable insights.

The second component of ETL+ 2026 is DataSelf DFT+™, a breakthrough in automated data modeling. DFT+ takes optimized content from the ETL+ data warehouse and models it to create visual representations that relate various data points, their attributes, and processing workflows. By automating the 'Dimension, Fact, and Time' data modeling approach, DFT+ unifies disparate data into a coherent and reliable framework — bringing organizations closer to the elusive single version of the truth — while cutting the time and expense of traditional data modeling by over 75%.

Completing DataSelf's business intelligence suite is DataSelf KPI+™, the industry's largest collection of pre-configured and customizable reports, dashboards, and KPIs for leading ERP and CRM applications (currently, with over 8,000 templates). Designed to address both basic and advanced analytics needs, KPI+ offers insight into standard financial and operational reporting with both trend-based and predictive analytics as well as year-over-year revenue comparisons, inventory projections, and more.

According to Joni Girardi, CEO of DataSelf, "People have come to realize that effective business intelligence requires more than just a tool like Power BI, Tableau, or Excel. The critical complementary technologies of data warehousing, data modeling, and KPI creation have either been ignored – leading to doomed BI initiatives – or are disjointedly added later, in expensive, time-consuming projects."

DataSelf's next-generation BI solution is fully customizable and uniquely combines and integrates all of the components that are essential to forming a holistic business intelligence environment. This new approach to BI cuts implementation time from weeks and months down to hours and reduces costs by an average of 75%.

"DataSelf ETL+ 2026 puts us years ahead of disconnected BI tools," Girardi added. "Businesses can now turn complex data into supercharged intelligence quickly, easily, and affordably."

About DataSelf Corp.

DataSelf Analytics provides a business intelligence-based reporting solution that enables more-informed decision-making. Managers get a 360-degree view of their business, including retail, manufacturing, distribution, field service, construction, and non-profit.

Deployed in minutes, DataSelf's solution includes an AI-driven, "no code / low code / full code" data optimization tool (ETL+) that consolidates your data silos into a data warehouse. DataSelf also leverages the ease-of-use of Power BI, Tableau, and Excel, and includes 8,000+ KPIs to anticipate reporting needs for instant ROI.

DataSelf comes preconfigured for use with popular ERPs and CRMs such as Acumatica, HubSpot, Infor, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Quickbooks, Sage, SAP, and Salesforce.com. Visit https://www.dataself.com.

Joni Girardi, DataSelf Corp, 1 888-910-9802 701, [email protected], https://www.DataSelf.com

