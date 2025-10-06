DataSelf Unveils Version 25.09 with Enhanced ETL+, DFT Modeling, and AI Functionality

"With ETL+ Web, DFT modeling (Dimension, Fact, Time), and expanded AI capabilities, we're equipping data engineers, scientists, analysts, and executives to drive smarter decisions — faster than ever before." Post this

Smarter. Faster. More AI-driven.

Build and customize data models and reports through a conversational interface.

Reduce design time for complex tasks such as table linking and KPI creation.

Simplify advanced data tasks to accelerate decision-making across the enterprise.

Enhance data warehousing, data lakes, analytics, and AI capabilities, including tight integration with enterprise platforms like Microsoft (Power BI, Azure, Fabric) and Salesforce (Tableau, Data Cloud).

"DataSelf ETL+ 25.09 marks a major leap in making analytics more intelligent, efficient, and user-friendly," said Joni Girardi, Founder & CEO of DataSelf. "With ETL+ Web, DFT modeling (Dimension, Fact, Time), and expanded AI capabilities, we're equipping data engineers, scientists, analysts, and executives to drive smarter decisions — faster than ever before."

About DataSelf Corp.

DataSelf Analytics provides a business intelligence-based reporting solution that enables more-informed decision-making. Managers get a 360-degree view of their business, including retail, manufacturing, distribution, field service, construction, and non-profit.

Deployed in minutes, DataSelf's solution includes a "no code / low code / full code" data optimization tool (ETL+) that consolidates data silos within a data warehouse. DataSelf also leverages the ease-of-use of Power BI, Tableau, Excel, and other tools, and includes the industry's largest library of 8,000+ customizable DFT reports, dashboards, and KPIs.

DataSelf comes pre-configured for use for most popular ERPs and CRMs such as Acumatica, Agility, HubSpot, Infor, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP, and Salesforce.com. Visit https://www.dataself.com.

Media Contact

Joni Girardi, Founder & CEO, DataSelf Analytics, 1 888-910-9802, [email protected], www.DataSelf.com

