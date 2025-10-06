DataSelf Unveils Version 25.09 with Enhanced ETL+, DFT Modeling, and AI Functionality

DataSelf debuts ETL+ Web while enhancing AI-driven ETL+ and accelerating DFT modeling.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSelf is excited to announce the release of DataSelf ETL+ 25.09, entering beta on September 30th, 2025. This latest version delivers significant advancements to ETL+ and DFT modeling, further strengthening DataSelf's mission to empower organizations with faster, smarter, and more accessible analytics.
At the core of this release is a major upgrade to the ETL+ Desktop app and the debut of (AI-powered) ETL+ Web – an innovative platform designed to accelerate data pipelines, modeling, reporting, and analytics. By leveraging advanced AI, DataSelf 25.09 enables organizations to broaden the adoption of self-service analytics and unlock deeper insights at every level.
Smarter. Faster. More AI-driven.
- Build and customize data models and reports through a conversational interface.
- Reduce design time for complex tasks such as table linking and KPI creation.
- Simplify advanced data tasks to accelerate decision-making across the enterprise.
- Enhance data warehousing, data lakes, analytics, and AI capabilities, including tight integration with enterprise platforms like Microsoft (Power BI, Azure, Fabric) and Salesforce (Tableau, Data Cloud).
"DataSelf ETL+ 25.09 marks a major leap in making analytics more intelligent, efficient, and user-friendly," said Joni Girardi, Founder & CEO of DataSelf. "With ETL+ Web, DFT modeling (Dimension, Fact, Time), and expanded AI capabilities, we're equipping data engineers, scientists, analysts, and executives to drive smarter decisions — faster than ever before."
About DataSelf Corp.
DataSelf Analytics provides a business intelligence-based reporting solution that enables more-informed decision-making. Managers get a 360-degree view of their business, including retail, manufacturing, distribution, field service, construction, and non-profit.
Deployed in minutes, DataSelf's solution includes a "no code / low code / full code" data optimization tool (ETL+) that consolidates data silos within a data warehouse. DataSelf also leverages the ease-of-use of Power BI, Tableau, Excel, and other tools, and includes the industry's largest library of 8,000+ customizable DFT reports, dashboards, and KPIs.
DataSelf comes pre-configured for use for most popular ERPs and CRMs such as Acumatica, Agility, HubSpot, Infor, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP, and Salesforce.com. Visit https://www.dataself.com.
Media Contact
Joni Girardi, Founder & CEO, DataSelf Analytics, 1 888-910-9802, [email protected], www.DataSelf.com
SOURCE DataSelf Analytics
