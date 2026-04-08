DataVeil Version 5 Adds PostgreSQL Support for Enterprise Static Data Masking

"DataVeil Version 5 brings enterprise-grade static data masking to PostgreSQL, making it easier for organizations to protect sensitive data without adding complexity to development, testing, and migration projects." Post this

DataVeil is designed for static data masking that permanently replaces sensitive data in a copy of a production database so the data can be used more safely in development, testing, QA, analytics, training, support and other non-production environments.

"PostgreSQL is continuing to gain momentum across enterprise environments, and organizations need safe, realistic data for non-production use," said Terry Swiatkiwsky, Director of DataVeil Technologies. "DataVeil Version 5 brings enterprise-grade static data masking to PostgreSQL, making it easier for organizations to protect sensitive data without adding complexity to development, testing, and migration projects."

DataVeil Version 5 addresses the capabilities organizations prioritize in a static data masking solution, including:

Consistent masking across related data

Preservation of referential integrity

Realistic masked values for useful testing

Format-preserving masking

Sensitive data discovery support

Project-based masking definitions

Reusable masking components across multiple projects

Command-line automation for repeatable execution

A consistent user experience across multiple DBMS platforms

A key benefit of DataVeil is its database-agnostic design. Users work with the same masking concepts and project structure across supported databases, making it easier to standardize masking practices across mixed environments.

This also makes DataVeil especially valuable for organizations migrating to PostgreSQL. Existing masking definitions used for SQL Server, Azure SQL, Oracle, or MySQL can be easily switched to PostgreSQL, avoiding migration issues with tools that require a different approach for each database platform.

DataVeil has been in general release since 2013 and is focused on helping organizations protect sensitive data while keeping non-production data realistic and usable.

DataVeil Version 5 is available now. More information is available at www.dataveil.com.

About DataVeil Technologies

DataVeil Technologies develops static data masking software that helps organizations protect sensitive information in non-production databases. DataVeil supports major database platforms through a consistent, reusable and database-agnostic masking framework designed for practical enterprise use.

Media Contact

Terry Swiatkiwsky, DataVeil Technologies Pte Ltd, 65 3105 1488, [email protected], https://www.dataveil.com/

SOURCE DataVeil Technologies Pte Ltd