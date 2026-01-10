Dataviva and Colleqtive Announce Partnership to Deliver Closed-Loop Retail Planning and Store Execution

Dataviva, a live retail planning and execution platform, and Colleqtive, a mobile shopfloor execution platform for retail operations, today announced a partnership to help retailers connect enterprise planning decisions with consistent in-store execution, accelerating measurable ROI across availability, waste reduction, labor productivity, and promotion performance.

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retailers have invested heavily in forecasting, replenishment, order management, and promotion planning. However, value is often lost when store execution is inconsistent and store-validated ground truth does not flow back into planning. The Dataviva-Colleqtive partnership tackles this issue. Colleqtive offers a mobile app that empowers store teams to execute critical processes in a structured, auditable way, directly on the shopfloor. Dataviva is a live retail planning platform that continuously detects exceptions and recommends optimal actions across forecasting, inventory, and promotions. By integrating both platforms, retailers gain a closed-loop operating model:

Dataviva detects exceptions and recommends actions; Colleqtive routes those actions to the right store roles as structured tasks or approvals; and completed outcomes flow back into Dataviva to continuously improve planning accuracy and decision quality.

What the partnership enables

The partnership initially benefits large grocery and general merchandise retailers in the US and Europe, where operational complexity and store variability are high. Together, Dataviva and Colleqtive support practical, high-impact workflows that can be deployed incrementally on top of existing retail systems. Initial joint use cases include:

Store order review and governed overrides: Dataviva generates optimized purchase and transfer recommendations; Colleqtive enables store managers to review and adjust quantities with full auditability; Dataviva validates overrides using central guardrails before finalizing execution, reducing rework, overstock, and emergency exceptions.

Targeted inventory verification for perishables (with optional waste capture): When sales underperform versus forecast despite projected stock, Dataviva can trigger a focused in-store verification. Colleqtive guides store teams to confirm sellable quantities (and optionally record waste), helping reduce phantom inventory and improve availability and customer satisfaction.

Promotion underperformance to execution checks (display and planogram compliance): When promotions underperform, Dataviva can initiate structured store checks. Colleqtive routes a checklist-based task to validate display presence, placement, signage, and label accuracy – helping recover promotional lift within the promotional window and distinguish execution issues from planning issues.

By embedding Dataviva's planning intelligence directly into Colleqtive's mobile workflows, retailers can activate decision-making on the shopfloor in real time. Capturing ground truth, correcting issues faster, and feeding results back upstream.

Benefits for retailers

Retailers deploying Dataviva and Colleqtive together can expect to improve performance across multiple dimensions:

Higher on-shelf availability through faster detection and correction of execution-driven gaps

Reduced waste and shrink via earlier identification of unsellable stock, especially in perishables

Improved planning accuracy by replacing assumptions with store-validated signals (counts, overrides, compliance outcomes)

Lower operational effort through exception-based workflows that reduce broad, manual checks

Faster time-to-value by deploying modular use cases without disruptive rip-and-replace programs

Executive commentary

"Retailers do not have a planning problem – they have a planning-to-execution gap. This partnership brings real-time exception detection and optimization together with disciplined shopfloor execution, so retailers can convert planning intelligence into measurable outcomes."

— Costas Malamas, CEO, Dataviva

"Store teams are where value is won or lost. We're very excited to enter into this international partnership with Dataviva. Our shared focus on execution and measurable outcomes makes this a natural fit. Together, we help retailers build a continuous improvement loop that compounds ROI."

— Gert Jan van Bruchem , CCO, Colleqtive

Read the article

To learn more about the joint operating model and the rapid-deployment scenarios, read the LinkedIn article:

"Closing the Loop: Live Planning Meets Shopfloor Execution (and Why ROI Compounds When You Do)"

About Dataviva

Dataviva is a live retail planning and optimization platform that enables retailers to make faster, better decisions across demand forecasting, supply chain, merchandise and assortment, and price and promotion. Dataviva helps organizations continuously sense deviations, optimize actions, and keep plans synchronized across teams and systems. Learn more at www.dataviva.com

About Colleqtive

Colleqtive develops smart, user-friendly apps that streamline operational processes in retail stores. The solutions integrate seamlessly with existing systems and provide both staff and headquarters with real-time insights, guidance, and control. Boosting store productivity, enhancing the customer experience, and contributing to more satisfied teams on the shop floor, this results in a more profitable operation. Learn more at www.colleqtive.com

Media Contact

Eri Avramidou, Dataviva, 1 4705713940, [email protected] , www.dataviva.com

Gert Jan van Bruchem, Colleqtive, [email protected], www.colleqtive.com

SOURCE Dataviva