Dataviva and Veltio Merge, Pairing Live Retail Planning Platform with Expert Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dataviva, the creator of the world's only real-time planning and execution platform with built-in artificial intelligence, and Veltio, a leading retail planning and optimization consultancy, today announced a definitive agreement to merge. The combined organization will operate under the Dataviva brand, with Veltio transforming into Dataviva Professional Services.

Transforming How Retailers Plan and Execute

The merger unites Dataviva's live, AI-powered platform, which unites planning and execution processes while eliminating batch cycles and outdated data handoffs, and Veltio's two decades of consulting excellence in demand forecasting, assortment planning, and supply-chain planning and optimization.

This powerful combination delivers a single partner for the full planning project lifecycle: strategy, technology, deployment, change management, and continuous improvement.

The merger is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to customary approvals. Existing contracts and service commitments remain intact, and clients will experience no interruption in support.

Executive Commentary

"Bringing our companies together under the Dataviva name is a natural evolution, considering our shared history," said Costas Malamas, CEO of Dataviva. "Customers gain not just the most advanced real-time planning and execution technology but also the seasoned experts who can implement, tailor, and continuously enhance it."

"Veltio's heritage is built on helping retailers achieve measurable results," added John Walton, Managing Partner of Veltio, "As Dataviva Professional Services, we will amplify that mission, delivering business impact faster and with lower disruption."

About Dataviva

Dataviva provides a low-code, real-time planning and execution platform that embeds AI to optimize assortment, demand, supply chain, and promotions for retailers and manufacturers. www.dataviva.com

About Veltio

Veltio delivers retail consulting and optimization services worldwide, enabling organizations to implement data-driven strategies and unlock sustainable ROI. www.veltio.com

