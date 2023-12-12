Datawiza Provides Claremont Graduate University with Microsoft Entra ID MFA and SSO for Oracle PeopleSoft

The response from students and staff has been tremendous. Users can employ the same Microsoft MFA they are already using for Microsoft 365, which has improved security. The number of trouble tickets related to PeopleSoft login issues plummeted after the integration. Post this

The technology services team explored how to integrate Peoplesoft with Microsoft Entra ID, which makes implementing MFA and SSO easy, but the integration would have taken months and required significant security expertise and SDK programming experience. The no-code/low-code Datawiza Platform accomplished the integration quickly and easily, without any coding or disruption to the existing environment.

"With Datawiza, we were able to rapidly enhance security and improve the user experience for PeopleSoft through MFA and SSO without having to go through the time and expense of coding our own connector," said Manoj Chitre, Associate Vice President/CIO, Technology Services and Information Systems at Claremont Graduate University. "The response from students and staff has been tremendous. Users no longer need to maintain and remember a separate PeopleSoft password. Instead, they can employ the same Microsoft MFA they are already using for Microsoft 365, which has improved security. The number of trouble tickets related to PeopleSoft login issues plummeted after the integration."

"Microsoft Entra ID is the flagship of our identity and access solutions which help organizations secure access to everything in a hybrid, multi-cloud world," said Irina Nechaeve, General Manager Identity Vice President of Product Management. "We are pleased to see companies like Datawiza support this mission through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association."

The cloud-native, no-code/low-code Datawiza platform can be deployed in minutes and connected to PeopleSoft – and other legacy or on-premises applications – without the need for Oracle Access Manager (OAM) or Oracle Identity Cloud Service (IDCS), and without any application patches or additional installations for the existing PeopleSoft deployment.

Working with Datawiza was fast and painless. After an initial 1-hour work session, Datawiza created a proof of concept (POC) in just a few minutes. After CGU tested the solution for a couple of weeks, Datawiza required just a 2-hour work session to fully configure the solution for the university's exact requirements and move it into production. Once PeopleSoft is connected to Microsoft Entra ID, IT administrators can also easily apply existing Microsoft Conditional Access policies to PeopleSoft.

The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and fast-growing companies a comprehensive, centralized, and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time, and increase security. For more information, visit https://datawiza.com.

