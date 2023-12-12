Datawiza Provides Claremont Graduate University with Microsoft Entra ID MFA and SSO for Oracle PeopleSoft

Claremont Graduate University increases security for Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions while improving access for students and staff
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datawiza, the first company to offer a no-code platform for implementing authentication and authorization for applications and APIs, today announced its customer Claremont Graduate University (CGU) has added multifactor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) for students and staff accessing Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions using the Datawiza Platform. Datawiza offered CGU an affordable way for the "high-contact experience" university to easily integrate PeopleSoft into its Microsoft 365/Microsoft Entra ID (previously Azure Active Directory) environment to make it easier for users anywhere to access the information they require while increasing security for PeopleSoft. With Datawiza's help, CGU implemented MFA and SSO for Oracle PeopleSoft in just a couple of weeks.
Like more than 1,000 other academic institutions, CGU relies on ERP industry veteran PeopleSoft because of its reliability, strong feature set, and widespread familiarity with the application across the campus. However, because PeopleSoft lacks built-in support for SSO, users needed to maintain separate passwords for PeopleSoft and Microsoft 365, which caused frustration and increased the number of trouble tickets for the help desk. The university also wanted to improve security for PeopleSoft by implementing MFA.
The technology services team explored how to integrate Peoplesoft with Microsoft Entra ID, which makes implementing MFA and SSO easy, but the integration would have taken months and required significant security expertise and SDK programming experience. The no-code/low-code Datawiza Platform accomplished the integration quickly and easily, without any coding or disruption to the existing environment.
"With Datawiza, we were able to rapidly enhance security and improve the user experience for PeopleSoft through MFA and SSO without having to go through the time and expense of coding our own connector," said Manoj Chitre, Associate Vice President/CIO, Technology Services and Information Systems at Claremont Graduate University. "The response from students and staff has been tremendous. Users no longer need to maintain and remember a separate PeopleSoft password. Instead, they can employ the same Microsoft MFA they are already using for Microsoft 365, which has improved security. The number of trouble tickets related to PeopleSoft login issues plummeted after the integration."
"Microsoft Entra ID is the flagship of our identity and access solutions which help organizations secure access to everything in a hybrid, multi-cloud world," said Irina Nechaeve, General Manager Identity Vice President of Product Management. "We are pleased to see companies like Datawiza support this mission through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association."
The cloud-native, no-code/low-code Datawiza platform can be deployed in minutes and connected to PeopleSoft – and other legacy or on-premises applications – without the need for Oracle Access Manager (OAM) or Oracle Identity Cloud Service (IDCS), and without any application patches or additional installations for the existing PeopleSoft deployment.
Working with Datawiza was fast and painless. After an initial 1-hour work session, Datawiza created a proof of concept (POC) in just a few minutes. After CGU tested the solution for a couple of weeks, Datawiza required just a 2-hour work session to fully configure the solution for the university's exact requirements and move it into production. Once PeopleSoft is connected to Microsoft Entra ID, IT administrators can also easily apply existing Microsoft Conditional Access policies to PeopleSoft.
Resources
Enabling SSO and MFA for PeopleSoft in Mins: https://www.datawiza.com/enable-sso-mfa-for-oracle-peoplesoft/
Adding MFA to Legacy Applications in Mins: https://www.datawiza.com/add-mfa-to-legacy-apps-without-code-changes/
Schedule a demo: https://www.datawiza.com/#elementor-action%3Aaction%3Dpopup%3Aopen%26settings%3DeyJpZCI6IjI0OTkiLCJ0b2dnbGUiOmZhbHNlfQ%3D%3D
About Datawiza
The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and fast-growing companies a comprehensive, centralized, and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time, and increase security. For more information, visit https://datawiza.com.
Media Contact
Maria Bradley, Datawiza, 1-415-509-0498, [email protected], https://www.datawiza.com/
SOURCE Datawiza
Share this article