Datex Announces Integration with Orderful to Simplify EDI Processes for WMS Users

"The integration with Orderful targets the specific technical challenges our users face in managing EDI transactions," said Sandeep Kesiraju, Chief Product Officer of Datex. "Our goal is to minimize the manual intervention required, speeding up transactions and reducing errors."

Key features of the Orderful for Datex integration include:

Automated real-time validations

A simplified API which requires only a single integration point

Access to Orderful's vast network of trading partners

This means Footprint WMS users can rapidly onboard new partners and streamline their EDI processes with speed never before possible.

Available now, the Orderful for Datex connector is to transform how Footprint WMS users approach EDI, providing not only an operational upgrade but also a strategic advantage in supply chain management. "Through this integration, we're providing a level of agility and precision in EDI transactions that was previously unattainable for our users," concluded Kesiraju. "It's a significant leap forward in our continuous effort to enhance user experience and operational efficiency."

For further information about the Orderful for Datex connector and its benefits for your

business, please visit orderful.com [Orderful.com __title__ Modern EDI Platform Orderful].

About Datex Corporation

Datex, a supply chain technology firm with 45 years of expertise in delivering software solutions, serves third-party logistics providers, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, regulated goods, precious metals, consumer goods, cold storage, and temperature-controlled commodities.

Recent innovations include a unified SaaS platform tailored for logistics providers known as Wavelength and a new generation of Footprint WMS, a premier SaaS application hosted on Microsoft Azure, fully integrated, composed, published, and managed within our Wavelength platform.

Datex serves over 200 global clients through a team of over 140 resources spanning North America, Spain, Chile, India, Bulgaria, Egypt, and the Philippines.

About Orderful

Orderful is revolutionizing EDI by simplifying the complexity of trading partner management and transaction processing, facilitating easier, more efficient global commerce.

