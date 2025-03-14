Datex, Inc. Unveils Datex Studio, The Next Step in Engineering Warehouse Agility, at ProMat 2025

"Datex has been at the forefront of innovation at every stage of the warehouse technology evolution," said Michael Armanious, CEO of Datex. "Datex Studio represents the next step in that journey, giving warehouse operators the ability to shape their WMS in a way that works best for them." Post this

Removing Barriers to Growth

Datex Studio has been engineered to make day-to-day warehouse management operations notably easier. It helps eliminate the long lead times and complexity traditionally associated with WMS modifications. Businesses will be able to adapt Footprint WMS to their operational requirements, empowering them to scale, adapt, and innovate without roadblocks. Whether it's streamlining workflows, enforcing compliance, or improving integrations, Datex Studio helps businesses keep pace with change—on their terms.

"The logistics industry is evolving rapidly, and warehouse operators need the flexibility to keep up," said Bryan Batchelder, VP of Product at Datex. "With Datex Studio, we're giving our customers the power to adapt Footprint WMS to meet growing supply chain complexity, rising customer expectations, labor shortages, compliance demands, and increasing integration requirements—without being held back by rigid development cycles and roadmaps. This low-code approach makes it easier than ever to build a system that fits their unique needs today and evolves with them in the future."

Proven and Ready for Expansion

For the past 18 months, Datex Studio has been in active use by Datex's internal teams and a select group of Beta customers, allowing the company to refine the platform's functionality and usability. This real-world experience has shaped the tool's capabilities, ensuring it can meet the needs of both enterprise and high-growth logistics operations.

"Datex Studio has already been used by our internal WMS experts to accelerate customer onboarding and configuration," said Mike Parmett, Chief Operating Officer of Datex. "Having our own team and a group of Beta users work directly with the platform has helped us fine-tune its capabilities, particularly for the tightly controlled markets we serve in Food & Beverage, Life Sciences and 3PL. Our goal is to give warehouse management teams the freedom to work quickly and efficiently, reducing friction and removing barriers to growth."

Datex Studio is built for speed, scalability, and flexibility—without the "customization lock-in" of traditional low-code platforms. It compiles apps into cloud-native containers for seamless performance, while the Datex Enterprise Core ensures the most demanding WMS processes run with peak efficiency.

Security and compliance are built-in, with enterprise-grade controls for role-based access, auditing, and change tracking. Plus, real-time integrations keep logistics moving, handling high-speed data flows where other LCAPs fall short.

For more information about Datex Studio and how it is making it easier to embrace the future of warehouse management using Footprint WMS, visit http://www.datexcorp.com. Or visit Datex at booth S3870 in Hall A at ProMat 2025 to explore Datex Studio and experience our bold rebrand—showcasing innovation, growth, and our commitment to simplifying warehouse operations in tightly controlled environments.

About Datex, Inc.

Datex is a warehouse management SaaS firm that serves operators in tightly controlled third-party logistics, food and beverage, life sciences and industrial industry segments. Driven to make warehouse operations and growth as easy as possible, Datex is best known for its Footprint WMS platform: an intuitive, integrated cloud solution tailored to logistics providers and built to scale. Founded in 1978 and based in Florida, Datex today serves over 200 clients across the United States and other global markets. Media Contact:

