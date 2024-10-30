Datex Recognized as a Notable Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

"This year, we launched the latest version of our Footprint WMS based on our proprietary low code application platform. It is already transforming our clients' businesses because of the way they are empowered to take control of their warehouse and streamline operations" said Frank Jewell Datex CRO. Post this

"Datex is well-aligned to the considerations that supply chain leaders evaluate when selecting MSE-focused WMS technology. This year, we launched the latest version of our Footprint WMS based on our proprietary low code application platform. It is already transforming our clients' businesses because of the way they are empowered to take control of their warehouse and streamline operations" explained Frank Jewell, Chief Revenue Officer of Datex.

Datex WMS Warehouse Management Solutions includes rich vertical-specific functionality, is easy and cost-effective to tailor to meet changing business needs and integrates seamlessly with 3rd party solutions. "We provide low code options for custom integrations as well as access to our extensive library of pre-built and native integrations. Using Footprint WMS with mobile technology provides 100% data visibility with total operational control. Users on the latest version of Footprint WMS have expressed that it has helped remove bottlenecks and blind spots they hadn't been able to address previously" explained Datex VP of Product Bryan Batchelder.

Datex, a supply chain technology firm with 45 years of expertise in delivering software solutions, serves third-party logistics providers, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, regulated goods, precious metals, consumer goods, cold storage, and temperature-controlled commodities. Recent innovations include a unified SaaS platform tailored for logistics providers and a new generation of Footprint WMS, a premier SaaS application hosted on Microsoft Azure, fully integrated, composed, published, and managed within our low code application platform. Datex serves over 200 global clients through a team of over 140 resources spanning North America, Spain, Chile, India, Bulgaria, Egypt, and the Philippines.

Laura Olson, Datex, 727-400-3641, [email protected], https://www.datexcorp.com

