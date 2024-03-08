Datex to Present on How to Use Technology to Stay Competitive at MODEX 2024

"Technology is the great differentiator. The key is identifying the problem, targeting the required outcome, and understanding current infrastructure and needs," said Datex CEO Michael Armanious. Post this

"The Datex team has been instrumental in using our new innovative low-code/no-code warehouse management software and other technologies to enable businesses to meet customer requirements, operate, and scale faster. The result is enhanced efficiency, profitability, and growth," explained Datex CEO Michael Armanious. "Our team is skilled in diagnosing and solving problems and will bring that high level of expertise to explaining to MODEX 2024 participants how and when to leverage various technologies in their operations."

From low-code/no-code software to automation, network/facility design, machine learning and artificial intelligence, technology is now front and center in supply chain operations. Seasoned warehousing veteran Frank Jewell has worked in and with 3PLs, warehousing and distribution operations and a wide variety of technology partners for over forty years, across various sectors. Co-presenter David Castanon has over twenty years of experience working with clients in supply chain and strategic consulting throughout the product lifecycle.

"Technology is the great differentiator. The key is identifying the problem, targeting the required outcome, and understanding current infrastructure and needs. Only then should you consider which technology or blend of solutions to use to produce the needed outcome" explained Armanious.

Datex is launching the next generation of Footprint WMS at MODEX 2024 and has received praise from its clients regarding the new user interface that can be tailored to each role in warehouse operations and innovative capabilities of the system. The new technology structure improves data management, as well as real time visibility, and captures more revenue. Built on a true low-code application platform (LCAP), Datex Footprint WMS can be tailored to meet complex requirements, including for 3PL billing, as well as regulatory compliance and includes compliance automation to help ensure accuracy.

Datex will be presenting "So Many Pressures, So Much Technology: What's Going to Help You Stay Competitive?" on Monday, March 11 from 11:30 to 12:15 in the Transportation and Logistics theater at MODEX 2024 and is exhibiting in booth C7694. Appointments and demos can be scheduled to see Datex Footprint WMS during MODEX 2024.

For over 45 years, Datex has provided technology solutions and services to supply chain companies across the globe. Known for its tremendously flexible technology and ability to solve complex warehousing and supply chain challenges, Datex software is web-based and leverages Microsoft Azure. An end-to-end technology provider, Datex sells Microsoft-based proprietary warehouse management software, hardware, and a range of services including integrations, EDI, implementation, project management and managed services. Rated the highest levels of excellence for software development and service by Microsoft, Datex is known for its concierge service. For more information, come by booth C7694 at MODEX 2024 or contact Laura Olson, VP of Marketing at 727-400-3641 or via email at [email protected].

MODEX 2024 brings the supply chain ecosystem together to showcase end-to-end solutions for your operations. Featuring solutions of more than 1,000 leading manufacturing and supply chain suppliers, MODEX is an opportunity to connect and learn with thought leaders on the latest trends – from traditional equipment to sustainability to workforce, automation, robotics, and emerging technologies.

Laura Olson, Datex, 727-400-3641, [email protected], https://www.datexcorp.com

