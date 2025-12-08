Dating Creator Niko Emanuilidis Joins Vybes as Equity Partner, Strengthening the Platform's Groundbreaking Creator Investment Program

Online creator and dating/relationships expert Niko Emanuilidis becomes Vybes' newest equity partner, bringing deep cultural insight, product fluency, and female-audience credibility to the fast-growing, new generation dating platform. Post this

This marks the next chapter of Vybes' creator investment program, developed in partnership with OWM (One With Many), a creator-investment firm that helps identify, evaluate, and onboard influential creators who add strategic long-term value. Instead of one-off promotional deals, creators in the program earn equity through meaningful contributions, including content performance, community activation, referrals, and ongoing brand-building.

Vybes is an invite-only dating platform built for people who want real chemistry and intentional, high-quality connections. The platform brings dating back to its roots by moving conversations off text and into real, face-to-face moments that build genuine connection and trust. Designed as a private members' community, Vybes blends verified profiles, 15-minute Vybe Checks, and curated IRL events to create a modern dating experience rooted in authenticity. By aligning with culturally influential creators who share its values, the platform is redefining how dating apps build trust, relevance, and long-term momentum.

"Niko brings a level of clarity, intuition, and cultural fluency that makes him an incredible partner for Vybes. He has a uniquely engaged audience and a strong pulse on what people are actually experiencing in modern dating.

What we love about Niko is that he understands both the gaps in the current dating landscape and the opportunity ahead. His voice, insight, and storytelling ability will play a major role in shaping our next phase of growth and the standards we set for real connection." – Brittnee Barnes, CEO of Vybes.

About Niko Emanuilidis

Niko Emanuilidis is an online creator, performer, and dating coach best known for The Daddy Academy — a transformative platform helping women break toxic cycles and date with higher standards. With one million followers across platforms, he blends playful humor with a heartfelt delivery style that's relatable, emotionally grounded, and deeply effective. His work has been featured across major media platforms and continues to reshape the conversation around modern dating.

About Vybes

Vybes is the world's first curated dating platform reinventing modern connection through its signature video-style "Vybe Checks" and a lineup of elevated IRL experiences. Designed as a private, members-only community, Vybes brings together high-intent, high-quality individuals through verified profiles, 15-minute Vybe Checks, and exclusive IRL events that foster genuine connection. Beyond the app, Vybes extends into cultural moments through curated events and brand partnerships, creating a full ecosystem rooted in real chemistry, real community, and real Vybes.

