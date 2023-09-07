Datonics Appoints Rob Finora to Chief Revenue Officer Role

"Datonics is a future-proofed data company that pioneered the usage of data in the programmatic advertising industry. I am excited to join this company and this team and execute on the growth strategy they have set in motion," said Rob Finora. Tweet this

has appointed data industry veteran Rob Finora to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. Finora will lead Datonics' sales and business development teams, expanding the availability of Datonics' data and solutions for agencies, brands and retailers in an identity-challenged world.

Rob Finora is a visionary leader with extensive experience in data, advertising and programmatic. Finora was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at data company ShareThis, where he worked for close to eight years pioneering the go-to-market strategy and execution of the commercial data licensing organization across programmatic and data-as-a-service. His expertise in identifying client needs specific to advertising and data-related use cases has established him as a thought leader and valued partner to his clients. Throughout Finora's career, he has successfully built and scaled commercially viable teams to bring complex, data-related solutions to market. Prior to ShareThis, Finora ran programmatic data strategy and the partner ecosystem at AOL Advertising (now part of Yahoo!), which leveraged an end-to-end technology-driven approach for using data to drive better programmatic advertising outcomes, measurement, insights and enrichment. Finora has held commercial roles at start-ups such as TACODA (acquired by AOL) and BuzzMetrics (acquired by Nielsen).

"The data-driven nature of marketing necessitates innovative solutions that allow businesses to understand, engage with, acquire, and retain their highest-value customers – which is becoming increasingly more challenging in a world of deprecated identity. Datonics is a future-proofed data company that pioneered the usage of data in the programmatic advertising industry. I am excited to join this company and this team and execute on the growth strategy they have set in motion," said Rob Finora.

"I have known Rob for many years and am excited about the opportunity to work together. Rob brings a distinguished background and high level of expertise and track record of execution and results to Datonics. His experience in the data and media industries is prized as we take the company beyond its programmatic roots and into new areas of growth as a partner to agencies and brands facing an identity-challenged world," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics. "My entire team is excited to work alongside Rob and continue on our upward momentum."

Datonics has been actively building out its product suite to address the needs of agencies and brands facing an identity-challenged world. Datonics' Audience Insights, Enrichment and new, upcoming solutions enable brands to understand, engage with, acquire, and retain their customers in a world of deprecated identity.

Datonics data is built on 300+ million monthly users, aggregated from a network of online websites and best-in-class specialty data partners, including 1,300 segments of search, intent, life-stage, behavioral, B2B, demographic, point-of-interest and past purchase segments. Datonics also offers an unlimited number of custom segments that can be built from keywords or location visits.

About Datonics:

Over a decade ago, Datonics pioneered the integration of audience data into programmatic platforms. Today, Datonics continues to innovate and enable thousands of companies to succeed with its world-class search, intent, life stage, behavioral, demographic, B2B and visitor location (point-of-interest) data. Datonics' audiences can be activated in programmatic, mobile, audio, social and CTV environments. Datonics is a subsidiary of AlmondNet and sister company of next generation identity resolution leader Intent IQ. Datonics is headquartered in New York City with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). For details, please visit

